Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 17-07-20

Weekly Reports | Jul 20 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday July 13 to Friday July 17, 2020

Total Upgrades: 10

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.25%; Hold 40.39%; Sell 10.36%

Stockbroking analysts' company ratings on individual ASX-listed stocks are revealing a clear bias toward upgrades. This is also reflected in a positive target price trend.

For the week ending Friday, 17 July, 2020, FNArena registered ten upgrades and six downgrades for individual stocks. Nine of the ten upgrades moved to a Buy rating and only one of the six downgrades moved to a Sell.

While only one broker was responsible for three ratings changes in the REIT sector (two positive, one negative), it may be indicative of a wider uncertainty regarding unknown pandemic effects for the sector.

Alumina Ltd was the standout, receiving two upgrades to a Buy, after JV partner Alcoa reported above-forecast production results in the June quarter.

Only Zip Co was downgraded to a Sell, based partly on conservatism about the recent share price rally and partly on a rise in bad debts.

Alumina Ltd topped the table for a positive percentage rise in target price, followed by TPG Telecom, now deemed to be a robust competitor to Telstra and Optus. Leading the negative target price changes was Woodside Petroleum following ongoing weakness in LNG prices and impairment disclosures.

The weak metallurgical coal outlook impacted negatively on earnings forecasts for Coronado Global Resources.

All three brokers commenting on Senex Energy were very positive on future prospects and upgraded earnings forecasts markedly. Coming in second for earnings upgrades was QBE Insurance Group, with raised expectations for premium rates.

Total Buy ratings for the seven brokers monitored daily remains high at 49.25% of total ratings, versus 40.39% on Neutral/Hold, and 10.36% in Sell ratings.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse and Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/1/1

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral believing the positive indicators are exceeding the negatives. Assets are performing and unit costs are down in the June quarter.

Commentary signalling the aluminium sector is turning the corner in Europe and North America suggests the rise in inventory outside of China may start to slow.

That said, the broker acknowledges the global outlook is uncertain and volatility is still expected. Target is raised to $2.00 from $1.65.

AWAC JV partner Alcoa has reported better-than-expected production results from the June quarter. Ord Minnett lifts the valuation for Alumina Ltd as a result.

Better operating results in the next 1-2 years should support a higher dividend as well, in the broker's view.

The stock presents value now and the rating is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold. Target is raised to $2.10 from $1.80.

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED ((BPT)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Morgans believes the Beach Energy share price represents significant value at the current level. The recent sideways drift in oil prices has contributed to demand uncertainty.

Additionally, there has been speculation that future spot price falls could influence negotiations for price resets on Beach Energy legacy contracts. However, the broker expects a clear difference in price between long-term contracts and the spot market.

Morgans expects the next major catalyst will be the upcoming full year result, which will incorporate an updated five year outlook for asset development and revised reserve estimates.

The rating is increased to Add from Hold. The target price is $1.66.

NATIONAL STORAGE REIT ((NSR)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/2/1

Ord Minnett assesses the short-term impact on operations from the pandemic has been relatively contained with only a -3-4% decline in occupancy.

The broker believes National Storage could unlock value in the medium term by stabilising its occupancy at 85%.

Furthermore, self-storage should remain a preferred property sector and, given the fragmented nature of the asset class, it remains possible bids could re-emerge from those looking to establish scale in Australia.

Rating is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold and the target lifted to $2.05 from $1.60.

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION ((OGC)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Ord Minnett has remodelled the economic and production assessment of Waihi.

A higher peak production rate, longer mine life and increased resources from Martha and Gladstone open pits are envisaged.

This leads to an upgrade to Accumulate from Hold and the target raised to $4.20 from $3.60.