The Short Report – 18 Jun 2020

Weekly Reports | Jun 18 2020

Summary:

Week ending June 11, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 run hard up through the 6000 level once more, before another pullback.

Well blow me down…

Last week I was wary of some big changes in short positions, as so often I’ve been caught out by blips in the ASIC data. Hence I was sceptical about these changes. From last week’s Report:

While three stocks fell out from the 5% bracket, Challenger ((CGF)) disappeared from 7.3%, Harvey Norman ((HVN)) from 7.2%, Flight Centre ((FLT)) from 6.6% and Alumina Ltd ((AWC)) from 6.0%. We might also add Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)), down to 5.2% from 8.1%.

Well, looks like they were accurate. None of those stocks has returned to the table, and Bendigo & Adelaide has now fallen out altogether (while peer Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) creeps ever higher).

So it’s true – the number and magnitude of short positions on the ASX continues to rapidly deteriorate. Last week a net three stocks fell off. Given it’s June, there may be some degree of squaring up for year’s end, or it may simply be that the market remains volatile but to date with an upside bias.

Not counting Speedcast International ((SDA)), in bankruptcy, the number of stocks shorted my 10% or more has now fallen to a mere two. Given Super Retail ((SUL)) provided an upbeat trading update this week, and the stock ran up over 10% on the day, we may see a grand total of one stock in the rarefied air next week.

Lithium miner Galaxy Resources ((GXY)) dropped to 8.4% from 10.2% last week, while peer Orocobre ((ORE)) fell to 8.3% from 9.0% and Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)) to 7.7% from 8.6%. All three rallied strongly during the week, likely due to virus issues in South America.

Then they all fell again.

The only other move of note was that of Southern Cross Media ((SXL)), which bucked the trend in jumping to 6.4% from below 5%, but given the company raised capital, it’s likely a standard arbitrage play that will soon reverse.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

MYR 14.9

SUL 10.1



Out: GXY