Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 06-03-20

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 2 to Friday March 6, 2020

Total Upgrades: 36

Total Downgrades: 12

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 41.10%; Hold 44.39%; Sell 14.51%

Against a background of escalating concerns about the potential economic fall-out from the spreading covid-19 virus, FNArena's daily monitored seven stockbrokers issued no less than 36 recommendation upgrades for individual listed ASX entities, against twelve downgrades.



The instantaneous result of the large gap between both is that total Buy recommendations for the seven brokers made a giant leap forward, narrowing the gap with Neutral/Hold rating, while total Sell ratings have declined noticeably.

As percentages stand on Friday, 6th March 2020, circa 41% of all ratings now comprises of a Buy, with Neutral/Holds on 44.39% and Sell ratings taking up the remaining 14.5%.



Equally remarkable, only one of the seven stockbrokers (Morgans) is presently carrying more Buy ratings than Neutral/Holds, by a thin margin only.



Eight of the 36 recommendation upgrades stopped at Neutral/Hold. BHP Group received two fresh Buy ratings throughout the week, but Coles attracted three fresh upgrades to Buy. Bank of Queensland also received two upgrades, but both went up to Neutral.



Downgrades were limited to twelve in total and three of those shifted to Sell. Ansell, Flight Centre and National Australia Bank were the unlucky receivers.



Changes in price targets remained benign, with only Integral Diagnostics sticking above the cornfield, in a positive manner. There is a lot more happening in the week's overview for negative changes with Myer the week's biggest loser, followed by AP Eagers, Zip Co, WiseTech Global, and Flight Centre. All saw target price reductions in double digit percentages.



The week's tables for amendments to earnings forecasts equally shows a strong bias for negative updates. Those enjoying positive revisions were led by Costa Group, Senex Energy, and Webjet but most positive changes pale when compared to the sizable reductions that are dominating the local share market post February.



Humongous cuts befell Zip Co and Afterpay, followed by large reductions in earnings estimates for the likes of Myer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, OceanaGold, Japara Healthcare, and many others.



With uncertainty about covid-19 and its economic impact continuing to grip global equities, it seems investors will have to look elsewhere than broker updates for encouragement. Though the large number of recommendation upgrades suggest there will be buying opportunities when the selling stops.

Upgrade

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED ((ALL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 7/0/0

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral amid continued momentum in the digital business. The broker also notes Cashman game upgrades have lifted revenue well above the trough.

A pandemic may have some impact on the land-based revenue, if people avoid casinos in North America and to a lesser extent Europe and Latin America.

However, in Macau, the broker estimates that the company has virtually no revenue share exposure, as casinos there prefer outright purchases. Target is steady at $35.

ALTIUM LIMITED ((ALU)) Upgrade to Buy from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Ord Minnett notes the share price has fallen -23% over February. While FY20 guidance was lowered to the lower end of the prior range, amid uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, the broker still notes the stock has materially de-rated compared with software stocks globally.

While there is a risk guidance may still prove optimistic, looking ahead to FY21, the broker is comfortable with forecasts which imply revenue growth of 20%.

The stock now represents value to Ord Minnett and the rating is upgraded to Buy from Lighten. Target is reduced to $33.40 from $37.76.

AMCOR LIMITED ((AMC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 6/1/0

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral because of the recent fall in the share price. Value has emerged, in the broker's opinion, and Amcor did not fully participate in the recent market rally.

The broker suspects revenue is less likely to be affected by an economic slowdown associated with the possible coronavirus pandemic.

This stems from the fact Amcor manufactures packaging for defensive industries and its exposure to China is about 4% of revenue. Target is steady at $16.25.

ASX LIMITED ((ASX)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 0/3/4

Credit Suisse upgrades to Neutral from Underperform following the fall in the share price in recent weeks. Target is $70.

The broker considers ASX the most defensive stock in the sector, with earnings somewhat insulated during risk-off events through increased velocity in equity markets, increased futures trading as interest rates are cut and the ability to re-price.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 2/2/2

Alumina Ltd has been upgraded to Buy from Neutral as part of a sector stress-test undertaken by commodity analysts at Citi. Taking guidance from global interest rates, Citi's view is that 2020 will be a disappointing year for the sector overall.

Citi considers Alumina Ltd a sector stand-out given the company's ability to pay what is described as a "reasonable dividend", even in an environment of depressed alumina prices.

BHP GROUP ((BHP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans and Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/4/0

While acknowledging there is difficulty in predicting the end of the equity market volatility or the immediate outlook for commodities, Morgans considers the current sell-off has pushed the big miners into value territory.

The broker upgrades to Add from Hold. Target is $36.46. The preference shifts to Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

Uncertain conditions in China are likely to be met with heavy stimulus while BHP Group's energy exposure could become a source of a new discount if oil prices continue to weaken, in the broker's view.

The company's share price is down -17% since the peak on January 20, amid significant uncertainty about how coronavirus will spread and the duration of the impact.

Ord Minnett takes the view that, by mid-year, the market will look through the economic impact and this should drive a re-rating for some of the miners.

Following the correction, BHP Group's valuation metrics appear compelling and the broker upgrades to Accumulate from Hold. Target is $42.

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED ((BOQ)) Upgrade to Hold from Reduce by Morgans and Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 0/7/0

Bank of Queensland has unveiled its 5-year strategy and is now guiding to FY20 cash earnings being -4-5% lower than FY19.

Morgans increases cash earnings-per-share estimates, largely on expectations of higher home loan growth and lower operating expenses.

Rating is upgraded to Hold from Reduce and the target is raised to $7.60 from $7.20.

Morgan Stanley believes the bank's revised strategy provides potential to stabilise returns and deal with several years of underperformance. The broker lifts forecasts by 4% for FY20 and FY21.

However, cash profit forecasts remain below the lower end of guidance. While expecting ongoing revenue challenges, Morgan Stanley upgrades to Equal-weight from Underweight, given a clear strategy and a better cost outlook.

Target is raised to $7.60 from $7.50. Industry view is In-Line.