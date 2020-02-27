The Short Report – 27 Feb 2020

Weekly Reports | 11:48 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending February 20, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 run parabolic on earnings exuberance up to mid-session Thursday – the cut-off point for this table – before falling ill. It is important to note the data below, while ASIC’s most recent, pre-date the virus sell-off.

Also peaking last Thursday was earnings result season, in terms of number of stocks reporting. The biggest week of the calendar took us to around two-thirds of companies having issued results. A run of “beats” led to some solid share price runs in heavily shorted stocks, but if short-covering was a drive, it is not evident in the table below.

Ditto the odd train wreck, which did not spark any notable profit-taking from shorters. For only one stock saw a move in short position greater than one percentage point last week, that being Mineral Resources ((MIN)). See below.

All other red and green moves below were mere bracket creep.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

GXY 20.2

SYR 17.3

ORE 13.9

ING 13.8

SDA 13.0

CGC 11.6

MTS 11.1

NEA 11.0

GWA 10.5

JBH 10.5

WEB 10.1