FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2020

Australia | 2:27 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AMC)) - AMCOR
  • ((BAP)) - BAPCOR LIMITED
  • ((CAR)) - CARSALES.COM
  • ((CNI)) - CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
  • ((CQE)) - CHARTER HALL SOC INFRA REIT
  • ((CBA)) - COMMBANK
  • ((CPU)) - COMPUTERSHARE
  • ((CSL)) - CSL
  • ((DOW)) - DOWNER EDI
  • ((ELO)) - ELMO SOFTWARE
  • ((EVN)) - EVOLUTION MINING
  • ((IEL)) - IDP EDUCATION
  • ((IAG)) - INSURANCE AUSTRALIA
  • ((JHX)) - JAMES HARDIE
  • ((MP1)) - MEGAPORT
  • ((MIN)) - MINERAL RESOURCES
  • ((ORA)) - ORORA
  • ((TGR)) - TASSAL GROUP

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

