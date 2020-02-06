Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Dear time-poor reader : profit warnings fill the pre-results season while T Rowe Price is comfortable with valuations of equities



In this week's Weekly Insights (published in Two Parts):



-February Reports: Global Uncertainties, Profit Warnings, And..?

-Comfortable At Record Highs

-Coronavirus Or Euphoria?

February Reports: Global Uncertainties, Profit Warnings, And..?

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Last year, the two major corporate reporting seasons attracted larger than usual numbers of profit warnings in the weeks leading up to February and August. January this year has not generated similarly large numbers, but profit warnings are coming through nevertheless.

With share market indices near an all-time high, the response from nervy investors can be quite unsettling for shareholders owning the shares of companies issuing a warning.



One would have thought with bushfires raging through towns and villages in NSW and Victoria, and with anecdotal evidence signaling consumers stopped spending post Boxing Day, while the Aussie dollar tried to rally above US70c in the meantime, investors would be a little cautious ahead of the upcoming February reporting season, but the start of the new calendar year showed no such restraint.



We can all but wonder where the share market would be without the coronavirus, but the observation remains that profit warnings remain part and parcel of corporate profit seasons in Australia.



Market strategists at JPMorgan have kept track of the numbers, and shared some of their observations. Since mid-December, 17 companies included in the ASX300 have "confessed" their operations are not running in line with market expectations. Of these "profit warnings", discretionary retailers and industrials are responsible for the lion share, with the former sector alone accounting for one-third of all warnings thus far.



In response, one-day share price punishments have been quite severe with the average share price fall -16.5%. JP Morgan strategists observe the average downgrade to forecast earnings has been -15.5%, which is not dissimilar.



It is important to note JP Morgan's research does not include all profit warnings issued, which can be partially explained by a certain discretion about when negative news is a profit warning. I note, for example, insurers Suncorp and QBE Insurance are missing from the report, but Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) is included. Equally, there is no mentioning of Gentrack Group ((GTN)) or Beacon Lighting ((BLX)).



Equally important, the strategists point out despite these warnings, the broader earnings trend for Australian companies remains positive leading into the February season.

Again, this remains subject to interpretation. On FNArena's observation, earnings estimates are definitely falling, an observation backed by analysts at Macquarie, though we agree with JP Morgan it appears small cap companies are faring worse than large caps.



At least thus far.



What cannot be denied is that multiple companies are enjoying upgrades in earnings forecasts and among those are companies that recently updated on financial performances, including Credit Corp ((CCP)), Afterpay ((APT)), GUD Holdings ((GUD)), ResMed ((RMD)), and Virgin Money UK ((VUK)).



Under "normal" circumstances, one might expect rising earnings forecasts translate into a rising share price, but with coronavirus and other macro-factors hitting investor sentiment, this has now become less of a certainty. Investors should note: this means there will be opportunities with less risk when companies perform well operationally but their share prices are being held back by macro-angst.



My own suggestion would therefore be to look for excellence in performance potentially followed by share price weakness because of macro concerns and herd behaviour. ResMed once again seems to fit the profile.