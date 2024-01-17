The Overnight Report: Not So Fast

Daily Market Reports | 8:29 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7378.00 – 3.00 – 0.04% S&P ASX 200 7414.80 – 81.50 – 1.09% S&P500 4765.98 – 17.85 – 0.37% Nasdaq Comp 14944.35 – 28.41 – 0.19% DJIA 37361.12 – 231.86 – 0.62% S&P500 VIX 13.92 + 0.67 5.06% US 10-year yield 4.07 + 0.12 2.94% USD Index 103.38 + 0.78 0.76% FTSE100 7558.34 – 36.57 – 0.48% DAX30 16571.68 – 50.54 – 0.30%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Global bond markets are winding back expectations for central bank pivots ("cash rate cuts") and this is being felt in other assets including equities, currencies and commodities.

This week's process started in Europe on Monday, while the US was enjoying a day off. Despite underwhelming GDP growth from the eurozone's dominant engine, Germany, ECB speakers Nagel and Holzmann both pushed back against too aggressive market expectations being priced in by overenthusiastic bond traders.

Traders in US Treasuries understood the message, which subsequently translated into weakness in US equity futures, which translated into more selling during yesterday's session in Australia. The Federal Reserve made sure the European message found some local support through Christopher Waller's speech on the economic outlook at The Brookings Institute, called ‘Almost as Good as it Gets, but will it last?’.

Waller's message might not be accurately labeled as 'hawkish', but it definitely wasn't as 'dovish' as market participants would have liked.

And thus US bond yields moved up, as did the US dollar, and equities retreated, as did crude oil, and precious metals gold and silver, leaving very little to boast about for base metals.

It wasn't all red on screen, as both chipmakers AMD and Nvidia had a positive session. Semiconductors are being touted as a potential outperforming sector for 2024. Artificial Intelligence (AI) remains poised to make more headlines too.

The local calendar has gold miner Evolution Mining ((EVN)) releasing quarterly production numbers. Share prices for gold companies globally are under the pump as market positioning for Fed rate cuts is proving too aggressive, at least in this week's context.

China will dump data relating to growth and industrial production today, the US is awaiting data insights on growth (Fed beige book), retail sales and industrial production later.

If SPI futures prove an accurate guide, most of the downward adjustment for the local index already happened yesterday. Iron ore bounced.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2032.80 – 26.20 – 1.27% Silver (oz) 23.12 – 0.27 – 1.15% Copper (lb) 3.77 – 0.01 – 0.26% Aluminium (lb) 1.00 + 0.01 0.57% Nickel (lb) 7.18 – 0.06 – 0.81% Zinc (lb) 1.15 – 0.01 – 0.59% West Texas Crude 72.23 – 0.23 – 0.32% Brent Crude 78.11 – 0.01 – 0.01% Iron Ore (t) 129.35 + 1.85 1.45%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 16 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7414.80 -1.11% -2.32% -2.32% -2.32%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALK Alkane Resources Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett BEN Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi BHP BHP Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BOQ Bank of Queensland Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi CHC Charter Hall Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley GL1 Global Lithium Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie HLS Healius Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley IFL Insignia Financial Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley LOV Lovisa Holdings Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS NWL Netwealth Group Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi RIO Rio Tinto Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SUL Super Retail Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans VCX Vicinity Centres Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley

