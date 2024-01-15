Rudi’s View: Boss Energy, Mineral Resources, TPG Telecom, ResMed & WiseTech Global

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 12:15 PM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Morgan Stanley's Macro+ Focus List for Australian equities was last amended with no fewer than four removals and additions in early November last year. At the start of a new calendar year, it's probably worth taking note of which ASX-listed companies are on the list.

Inclusions are usually made with a longer term horizon in mind, unless share prices move dramatically, and changes have not been made often over the twelve months past. This week saw the broker releasing an update, confirming no additional changes have been made post November.

The ten stocks selected are:

-Altium ((ALU))
-Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))
-Car Group ((CAR))
-CSL ((CSL))
-Goodman Group ((GMG))
-Macquarie Group ((MQG))
-QBE Insurance ((QBE))
-Telstra Corp ((TLS))
-Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE))
-Woodside Energy ((WDS))

