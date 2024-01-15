Rudi’s View: Boss Energy, Mineral Resources, TPG Telecom, ResMed & WiseTech Global

Rudi's View | 12:15 PM
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck
Morgan Stanley's Macro+ Focus List for Australian equities was last amended with no fewer than four removals and additions in early November last year. At the start of a new calendar year, it's probably worth taking note of which ASX-listed companies are on the list.
Inclusions are usually made with a longer term horizon in mind, unless share prices move dramatically, and changes have not been made often over the twelve months past. This week saw the broker releasing an update, confirming no additional changes have been made post November.
The ten stocks selected are:
-Altium ((ALU))
-Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))
-Car Group ((CAR))
-CSL ((CSL))
-Goodman Group ((GMG))
-Macquarie Group ((MQG))
-QBE Insurance ((QBE))
-Telstra Corp ((TLS))
-Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE))
-Woodside Energy ((WDS))
****
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE