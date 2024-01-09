The Overnight Report: Shares Up, Gold, Oil Down

Daily Market Reports | 8:33 AM

This story features RESMED INC. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RMD

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7505.00 + 73.00 0.98% S&P ASX 200 7451.50 – 37.60 – 0.50% S&P500 4763.54 + 66.30 1.41% Nasdaq Comp 14843.77 + 319.70 2.20% DJIA 37683.01 + 216.90 0.58% S&P500 VIX 13.05 – 0.30 – 2.25% US 10-year yield 4.00 – 0.04 – 0.99% USD Index 102.29 – 0.15 – 0.15% FTSE100 7694.19 + 4.58 0.06% DAX30 16716.47 + 122.26 0.74%

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

Happy New Year!

FNArena is ramping up its service for the fresh calendar year ahead, a process that started yesterday with the publication of the daily Australian Broker Call Report. Yesterday's update played catch up with the holiday break, but the stockbroking community is not yet back in full working mode, hence low expectations for the week ahead seem but the right attitude.

Greg Peel will return later this month. In the meantime, the daily Overnight Report is complemented with commentary on overnight markets and price action as provided by market analysts at XS.com.

The Australian share market on Tuesday morning looks poised to compensate for Monday's weakness, and then some, as US markets decided to rally inspired by positive news from chipmaker Nvidia whose intention to expand AI into personal PCs was greeted with renewed enthusiasm.

Offsetting the positive impulse from the world's largest chipmaker was yet another technical set-back for Boeing's 737 Max planes. Most of the buying occurred towards the end of the session.

US bond yields retreated somewhat, back below 4%. Commodities were mixed, though mostly weaker, with crude oil futures and precious metals the day's main laggards. Key energy producer Saudi Arabia has decided to discount the price of its oil in order to stimulate demand.

Iron ore posted a small retreat.

The week ahead will keep inflation and US bank earnings on investors' radar. US price action seems to have been positive for Rio Tinto, but not for BHP shares, but ResMed ((RMD)) shares are taking the day's crown with a rally exceeding 3.5%.

Further below is a review of US economic data updates and price action in precious metals overnight.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2026.60 – 26.00 – 1.27% Silver (oz) 23.06 – 0.33 – 1.41% Copper (lb) 3.82 + 0.02 0.53% Aluminium (lb) 1.01 – 0.01 – 1.46% Nickel (lb) 7.27 + 0.14 2.00% Zinc (lb) 1.13 – 0.02 – 1.65% West Texas Crude 73.01 – 0.80 – 1.08% Brent Crude 76.38 – 2.38 – 3.02% Iron Ore (t) 137.85 – 0.80 – 0.58%

Rania Gule reports on precious metals:

The price of gold (XAU/USD) continues its decline during Monday's trading, reaching near its lowest level in two weeks at US$2005. This drop followed the strong monthly employment details in the United States on Friday. The non-farm payrolls (NFP) report indicated that the U.S. labor market remains resilient, forcing investors to scale back expectations for further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. This, in turn, supports the rise of U.S. Treasury bond yields, acting as a supportive force for the U.S. dollar and diverting liquidity away from gold, which does not yield returns.

I believe the markets are still pricing in a greater chance of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut at its March policy meeting, followed by cumulative interest rate cuts by 25 basis points for 2024. This prevents a strong rise in the U.S. dollar, providing some support for the gold price.

The generally weaker risk tone in the markets should act as a supportive force for the rise of precious metals considered a haven. Tomorrow, the markets are eagerly awaiting the speech scheduled to be delivered by the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic, to gain some momentum in the absence of significant data until the release of the Consumer Confidence Index on Thursday and the Producer Price Index on Friday.

A study by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) also indicated a contraction in the U.S. services sector, which represents over two-thirds of the economy, last month. The non-manufacturing ISM index fell to 50.6 in December, the lowest reading since May, and employment numbers dropped to 43.3 – the lowest level since July 2020.

Furthermore, the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, pointed out that if the U.S. central bank does not maintain sufficiently tight financial conditions, there is a risk of inflation rising again, negatively impacting the markets. While the yield on 10-year U.S. government bonds remains above 4.0%, increasing negative pressure on the gold price in the short and medium term.

From my perspective, economic issues in China, along with escalating tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, could provide some support for gold, which is considered a haven in the period leading up to the release of U.S. Consumer Inflation figures on Thursday.

Considering the above factors, I believe that the price of gold (XAU/USD) is under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of the week, approaching again the lowest level in two weeks touched after the better-than-expected U.S. monthly job data released on Friday.

Additional details showed that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7%, and annual wage inflation increased to 4.1% from 3.9% in November. This indicates that the U.S. labor market remains flexible, giving the Federal Reserve more room to keep interest rates high for a longer period, supporting high U.S. Treasury bond yields and the strength of the dollar, while increasing pressure on gold prices, which do not yield returns.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 08 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7451.50 -0.50% -1.84% -1.84% -1.84%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS CEH Coast Entertainment Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett CGF Challenger Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett CSR CSR Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett IAG Insurance Australia Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans JDO Judo Capital Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi MTO Motorcycle Holdings Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NXT NextDC Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett PBP Probiotec Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans SGM Sims Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi TLC Lottery Corp Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS