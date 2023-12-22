The Overnight Report: Merry Christmas

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

This story features EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: APE

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7512.00 + 23.00 0.31% S&P ASX 200 7504.10 – 33.80 – 0.45% S&P500 4746.75 + 48.40 1.03% Nasdaq Comp 14963.87 + 185.92 1.26% DJIA 37404.35 + 322.35 0.87% S&P500 VIX 13.65 – 0.02 – 0.15% US 10-year yield 3.89 + 0.02 0.44% USD Index 101.82 – 0.60 – 0.59% FTSE100 7694.73 – 20.95 – 0.27% DAX30 16687.42 – 45.63 – 0.27%

By Greg Peel

Wild Ride

Options expiry was the trigger for the late sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Wednesday night and the local market similarly copped early volatility yesterday. The futures said down -74, the ASX200 fell -50 points in the first ten minutes, and then bounced to be square again an hour later.

It then fell back -26 points just as sharply before finally settling down to a more even keel through the afternoon. Suffice to say there was selling across most sectors by the close, likely locking in some profits.

Once again we saw bond yields fall but rate-sensitive sectors fall as well. Technology lost -1.4%, discretionary -1.2% and real estate -1.2%. These sectors have been recent beneficiaries of the rapid -100 basis point fall in the ten-year yield from its peak.

In discretionary, Eagers Automotive ((APE)) took a sudden -7.8% dive on no news other than audit relief for non-wholly owned subsidiaries. Not sure how that connects.

Industrials and utilities managed to post 0.4% gains against the tide.

Leading the index down were falls for the banks (-0.4%), materials (-0.5%) and energy (-0.6%). The fall in materials came despite a 2.5% jump in the iron ore price.

Healthcare also fell -0.4%, despite being the beneficiary of a surging Aussie dollar, which this morning has reached US68c.

All up, I doubt we can read much into yesterday’s action. The underlying trend remains positive for the time being.

Wall Street did it again overnight, moving very sharply late in the session, but this time it was up. The S&P500 was up 0.5% heading into the last half hour and closed up 1.0%.

Someone wants to get on board for a post-Christmas rally.

I didn’t appear we’ll be quite so excited today. The futures closed up only 0.3%, ahead of a steady exodus out of offices this afternoon.

As You Were

If the Wednesday night sharp sell-off on Wall Street featured profit-taking after a stellar run, it was all over on the night. Wall Street spent most of last night’s session righting the ship, before surging into the close.

All is forgiven.

In economic news last night, a revision of US September quarter GDP came in at 4.9%, below 5.2% estimates. Good, the economy was running slower than expected, and so far the December quarter estimate starts with a 2, keeping the Fed at bay.

But there were only 205,000 weekly new jobless claims last week when 215,000 was forecast. The Fed remains concerned about stubborn tightness in the labour market, and its potential impact on inflation.

Yet Wall Street firmly believes 2024 will be the year of rates cuts, and for the right reasons not the wrong. That’s the consensus view anyway, but many a bear still lurks in the cave.

Providing a boost last night was an earnings result from memory chipmaker Micron, which jumped 8.6%.

The late rally may have represented a last chance for many who will be hitting the airports and railway stations tonight. However there will be the release of the November PCE to contend with.

Expectations are that core PCE will provide some Christmas cheer.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2044.50 + 12.00 0.59% Silver (oz) 24.38 + 0.25 1.04% Copper (lb) 3.81 0.00 0.00% Aluminium (lb) 0.97 0.00 0.00% Nickel (lb) 7.44 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.12 0.00 0.00% West Texas Crude 73.81 – 0.22 – 0.30% Brent Crude 79.26 – 0.19 – 0.24% Iron Ore (t) 138.23 + 3.57 2.65%

No joy on LME prices.

Nothing appears to be stopping iron ore heading into year-end.

Oil price have settled down following their Red Sea rally.

US bonds yields were steady last night but the US dollar index dropped another -0.6%. The disparity between a seemingly dovish Fed and a seemingly still hawkish RBA has seen the Aussie rally US2.5c since mid-December.

It’s currently up 1.0% at US$6801.

Good for importers, and offshore earners, not so good for exporters.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 23 or 0.3%.

Nothing on the calendar for Australia today.

The US will see PCE inflation, durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer sentiment.

How ever those numbers play out, it will be Wednesday before our market can respond.

And that’s it from me for 2023.

FNArena’s daily service will now close for the break, returning on January 8. The website will otherwise be fully accessible.

I’ll be returning later in January.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. Have a good one.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 21 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7504.10 0.82% 5.88% 6.46% 6.61%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ARB ARB Corp Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett CVN Carnarvon Energy Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie CXO Core Lithium Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie EVN Evolution Mining Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie GL1 Global Lithium Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LLL Leo Lithium Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie LTR Liontown Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NEU Neuren Pharmaceuticals Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter PLS Pilbara Minerals Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi PXA Pexa Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS