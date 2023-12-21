In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 21-12-23

Weekly Reports | 12:18 PM

Broker Rating Changes (This Week)

Upgrade

ALLKEM LIMITED ((AKE)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

With Allkem's shareholders set to vote on the company's proposed merger with Livent this week, Jarden sees the vote as asking shareholders to choose between retaining 100% exposure to Allkem's assets, or 56.1% of the potential combined assets.

The broker sees strong logic in "bringing together the complementary and proximal portfolio assets" but expects shareholders may be concerned by the potential that capital flows to the primary listing on the NYSE, effectively allowing a reverse takeover.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral and the target price decreases to $11.40 from $12.00.

COCHLEAR LIMITED ((COH)) Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Wilsons has issued a 38% increase to its target price for Cochlear, so as to not allow discounted cash flow considerations to "stand in the way of making outperforming returns".

The broker points out more than a year ago it identified material pockets of fresh indication expansion unfolding in single-sided deafness and mixed or conductive hearing loss. Favourably for Cochlear, both feature reduced competitive intensity and have years left to run.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Market Weight and the target price increases to $318.46 from $230.84.

SANTOS LIMITED ((STO)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Prior to any Woodside Energy merger speculation, Jarden upgraded its rating for Santos (on December 6) to Overweight from Neutral after a share price sell-off.

At the time, the broker also lowered 12-month target prices across its Energy sector coverage by as much as -11%, after allowing for lower near-term oil and LNG prices, as well as a stronger Australian dollar.

The analysts' target for Santos was reduced to $7.25 from $7.85.

Following the merger talk, Jarden issued additional research on December 7, noting ACCC issues could potentially emerge (particularly in the West Coast gas market), but felt any concerns were manageable via prudent divestments.The target and rating were maintained.

WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED ((WDS)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Prior to any Santos merger speculation, Jarden upgraded its rating for Woodside Energy (on December 6) to Neutral from Underweight, following a share price sell-off.

At the time, the broker also lowered 12-month target prices across its Energy sector coverage by as much as -11%, after allowing for lower near-term oil and LNG prices, as well as a stronger Australian dollar.

The analysts' target for Woodside Energy was reduced to $30.50 from $34.

Following the merger talk, Jarden issued additional research on December 7, noting ACCC issues could potentially emerge (particularly in the West Coast gas market), but felt any concerns were manageable via prudent divestments. The target and rating were maintained.

Downgrade

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED ((AIA)) Downgrade to Underweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden highlights a favourable weighted average cost of capital (WACC) outcome for Auckland International Airport from a review of PSE4 pricing.

The review was a part of the New Zealand Commerce Commission's final decision in its seven-yearly review of the input methodologies for regulated airports.

The broker's target price for Auckland International Airport is increased to NZ$7.71 from NZ$7.53 after the analyst assumes modestly higher returns and rolls forward the financial model for the company.

Jarden downgrades its rating to Underweight from Neutral on valuation given a recent share price rally.