Commonwealth Bank: Consolidation Before Upside

By Michael Gable

It has been a remarkable few days on the market with the US Federal Reserve all but providing us with the interest rate pivot that can only be bullish for stocks. This paves the way for 2024 to be a much more fruitful year on the market. Stocks are breaking higher on good volumes and we expect swift recoveries from here. This is not too dissimilar to this time in 2018 where rate cuts in 2019 led to a nice rally in the market. The S&P/ASX 200 Index has already exceeded our first target, and after some cooling off in the short-term, it is likely to go on to retest 7600. Our call from several months ago that the Australian market could be trading above 8000 in 2024 is now not looking so far-fetched after all.

For today's report, we have a chart on Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)).

We wish you a Merry Christmas, and we look forward to helping you make money in 2024. If you have got this far with trading the market in 2023 without throwing in the towel, then half the battle has been won because 2024 is shaping up to be a very good year for those still around to take advantage of it. Our next report will be out on 2 January 2024.

Like the broader market, CBA has been trading sideways for two years and it is now hitting the upper end of the trading range. It is looking overbought in the short-term and is likely to consolidate sideways for a short period of time. However, the next big move is likely to be to the upside where a clear break above $110 should lead to a new uptrend.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

