The Short Report – 14 Dec 2023

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending December 7, 2023.

Last week saw early ups and downs for the ASX200, before up became the trend. As I write, the index is up 100 points today.

From last week’s Report:

“In contrast to the prior two weeks, last week saw what appears to be an awful lot of short position reduction towards the bottom of the table. No less than six stocks fell off the table altogether and none came in.

Such an abundance always leads me to suspect there may have been a blip in ASIC data, as it has happened often enough before, suggesting everything will go back the other way this week. But there are some explainable moves, so we’ll have to take it for now.”

No we don’t. As the table below suggests, everything went back the other way last week, rendering any earlier attempt to justify the prior week’s moves as moot.

There is thus point in attempting to analyse any of the movements below, with maybe the odd exception.

Flight Centre ((FLT)) shorts rose to 10.1% from 8.9%. Given Webjet ((WEB)) also reappeared from below 5%-shorted to 5.9% last week suggests someone may once again be moving in on the travel agents.

Another move of note is Peninsula Energy ((PEN)). The company completed a capital raising to finance a uranium project in the US in mid-November, and last week (supposedly) shorts moved up to 7.5% from 5.4%. Given this was post-raising, it may be a straight-out short.

Hopefully things will go back to normal next week for the last Short Report of 2023.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+



PLS 22.0

SYR 15.8

CXO 12.2

FLT 10.1