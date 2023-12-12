Rio Tinto: Rally Two Years In The Making

Technicals | Dec 12 2023

By Michael Gable

The Australian market continues to edge higher since the S&P/ASX 200 Index broke above 7100 and our near-term target remains up near 7350. We highlighted last week how the rally in the US was broadening out and that continues to be the case, which is a good sign for the overall health of the market. US CPI numbers are out on Tuesday night, with the FOMC meeting to follow on Wednesday night. Everybody expects Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to talk down any chance of rate cuts next year and talk up the chance of further rate hikes if necessary. We all expect that, but let’s see if markets continue to ignore what he says and pay attention to the improving data instead. Despite what short-term negativity these events may bring, we remain positive on markets and stocks.

Our chart in this week's report highlights an opportunity in Rio Tinto ((RIO)).

Last week, we saw RIO break above a major resistance level (circled) after spending nearly two years forming a large "cup and handle" formation. This should be the start of a multi-month rally where we could see some significant upside. There will be light resistance in the $130's. Current levels are a buying opportunity.

