The Monday Report – 11 December 2023

Daily Market Reports | Dec 11 2023

World Overnight
SPI Overnight7225.00+ 16.000.22%
S&P ASX 2007194.90+ 21.600.30%
S&P5004604.37+ 18.780.41%
Nasdaq Comp14403.97+ 63.980.45%
DJIA36247.87+ 130.490.36%
S&P500 VIX12.35- 0.71- 5.44%
US 10-year yield4.25+ 0.122.81%
USD Index104.01+ 0.470.45%
FTSE1007554.47+ 40.750.54%
DAX3016759.22+ 130.230.78%

By Greg Peel

From Bottom Left to Top Right

The rally on Wall Street on Thursday night was largely driven by Google’s new AI chatbot hence there was no great reason for our market to follow suit on Friday, but then nor was there any great reason it should fall -30 points from the open.

It seems the computers are non-believers. But after thinking about it for an hour, the ASX200 then began to rally, ultimately repeating a trend that has become more prominent of late – that of rising steadily in a straight line to the close. Buying begetting buying.

Sector moves were nevertheless relatively modest by the close, with only technology showing any real weakness (-0.6%).

Energy was the best performer (+1.0%) which was nothing to do with oil prices but all about the proposed merger between the two gas giants, Woodside Energy ((WDS)) and Santos ((STO)). While Woodside fell -0.5% on the assumption it would need to pay a premium as the larger of the two, Santos rallied 6.2%.

We recall Santos had previously taken out number three in the game, Oil Search, so it will be interesting to see what the ACCC thinks about having just the one Australian energy mega-company, with daylight down to the smaller names.

Materials was next best with 0.6%, as some solace was found in China’s increased exports in November. Lithium stocks enjoyed a bounce on talk maybe lithium prices have finally bottomed, but then these stocks fly up and down every day. Mostly down lately.

Along with Santos, four of the top five index winners on Friday were lithium miners.

Elsewhere, bond yields were down a few points which provided some support, but US yields shot up on Friday night so we’ll see how we fare today.

That said, Wall Street did a very strange thing on Friday night, and out futures closed up 16 points on Saturday morning.

