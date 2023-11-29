Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2023

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-All-Weather Portfolio In 2023

-Conviction Calls & Best Ideas

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



All-Weather Portfolio In 2023



This week I am visiting Melbourne on invitation of the Big Australian, BHP Group ((BHP)), hence this week's Weekly Insights is written from an inner-city, Melbournian hotel room. It's been raining outside.



It's not an exaggeration to state the post-covid years have been tough on most investors, with plenty of angst and threats forcing financial markets through volatile swings and roundabouts.



At the macro level, 2021 was all about the post-pandemic recovery and whether the comeback of inflation would prove temporary, but then came 2022, and central bank tightening; it was not much fun.



That much maligned big bear market did not arrive, however, but 2023 has nevertheless still managed to disappoint most. We've seen rallies, and retreats, discussions and debates, the public arrival of AI, but ultimately this year shall be characterised by low volumes, low conviction, lots of trading and very little in sustainable gains.



At least such seems to be the experience for those investors whose main focus is on the Australian exchange.



Performances from indices and general impressions are not every investor's game, and if we dig deeper below the surface of the ASX there are plenty of positive surprises to be found.



Take the banks, for example, prime point of attention for just about everyone in Australia.



The regionals haven't performed well; luckily they pay franked dividends. Sector laggards ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Westpac ((WBC)) have more or less kept track with the resources heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto ((RIO)) in generating between high single digit and low double digit share price appreciation for the past three years (in total, not per annum).



All have paid out above-average dividends to shareholders, no doubt yet again highlighting the importance of dividends to many an investor.



It might come as a surprise, however, share prices of National Australia Bank ((NAB)) and CommBank ((CBA)) are up circa 24% and 26% respectively since 1st January 2021. Add six half-yearly dividends and the return from the outperformers can only be described as "excellent", in particular when placed in the context of all that has happened over the past three years.



Note: CommBank shares, despite being the most "expensive" and least liked (pretty much as a standard setting) have once again crowned themselves as the best performer in the Australian banking sector. It's by no means a one-off experience.



What NAB and CBA are suggesting is that investing in the post-covid era is dominated by share market polarisation and thus investment returns are heavily influenced by which stocks in particular are included in the portfolio, and -equally important- which stocks are not.



Avoiding major disasters from a2 Milk ((A2M)), AMP Ltd ((AMP)), Bega Cheese ((BGA)), Chalice Mining ((CHN)), Cromwell Property Group ((CMW)), Healius ((HLS)), Iress ((IRE)), Lendlease ((LLC)), Link Group ((LNK)), and the likes would have gone a long way to achieving decent return from the share market, and with less headaches too.



In the same vein, those who jumped on board the momentum train for specific market segments such as oil and gas, battery minerals, and coal have equally come to appreciate the all-importance of having a timely exit strategy.

All-Weather Portfolio



The experience of the FNArena/Vested Equities All-Weather Model Portfolio pretty much mirrors that of the broader market; many portfolio constituents have been lagging, for a variety of reasons, while others have outperformed expectations.



When I recently checked the returns for 2021-2023 (up until late November), I discovered the average for 2021 and 2022 was shy of 14% while the return to date for calendar 2023 is equally below 14% post last week's general market retreat.



These numbers are better than the local index, also highlighting for investors the market is not by definition the index, and vice versa.