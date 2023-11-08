Rudi’s View: Outlook 2024, Is History Our Guide?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 9:59 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Outlook 2024: Is History Our Guide?

-Conviction Calls and Best Ideas

-December Index Rebalancing



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Outlook 2024: If History Can Be Our Guide



Bond yields are down, and equities have put in a big rally starting from a deeply oversold position.



The past twelve months have shown the negative correlation between government bond yields and equities momentum can be a very powerful driver.



Assuming the US Federal Reserve is now done with monetary tightening, what should equity investors expect from the year ahead?



In a strange twist of 'the market is always a compilation of competing views and narratives', both bulls and bears are claiming history shows the scenario for 2024 will be written in line with their view for respectively strong gains or more weakness ahead.



Surely, history cannot be that ambiguous? Or is this simply a case of we, humans, simply see what we want to see?



Time for an investigation.



Probably the precedent most referred to in 2023 is that of late 2018/early 2019 when the US share market effectively forced the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates by falling -20% between September and Christmas.

Once then Fed chair Jerome Powell and the board gave in to the market's demand, stability returned and the US share market resumed its pre-September uptrend to advance no less than 27% by late 2019.



In Australia, the ASX200 followed suit with a total return, including dividends, of 18.4%.



So far, so good. Central bank policy pauses seem extremely beneficial for equity markets.



However, to tell the full story of 2019, we need to include the fact Powell & Co started cutting the key benchmark rate from the July 31 meeting onwards. There would be two more rate cuts and by September central bank officials were bailing out hedge funds and non-bank financials as the US repo market stopped functioning, threatening another financial crisis.



The RBA started loosening in June and would cut five more times by the time covid-19 spread across the globe. It is easily forgotten, but by the second half of that year, before anyone knew a global pandemic was coming, Australia's energy companies and other cyclicals, plus three of the Major Banks in Australia, started announcing dividend cuts to shareholders.



Not helped by a Royal Commission digging deeper into the sector, and uncovering all kinds of mischief and malpractices, banking analysts were preparing for what looked like a truly horrible year ahead (more dividend cuts coming!).



Soon after, of course, the world was gripped by a major pandemic. Today, we don't know what the outcome would have been without it. What we can conclude with sufficient certainty is the post-2018 Fed pivot story never ran its full course. It was cut short and interrupted by covid and societal lockdowns, and by extraordinary government stimulus programs, the world around.



But the share market bulls have a valid point: in the six months post the Fed's policy change, US equities rallied by 17.8%. In Australia, the ASX200 gained 12.4% between January and June 30 on strong gains for mining and energy stocks, while the financial sector lagged but still gained 11.1%.