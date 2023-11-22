Rudi’s View: Quality In Stocks; What Is It Good For?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | Nov 22 2023

-Quality In Stocks; What Is It Good For?

-Conviction Calls & Best Ideas

-FNArena Talks



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Quality In Stocks; What Is It Good For?



Institutional investors and grey-haired market commentators often refer to it; Quality. But what is it exactly and does it really matter in a low volume share market that hasn't made any sustainable progress in 2.5 years?



The simplest definition is to seek out those companies that have superior qualities over the majority that can be measured through financial metrics such as gross margins (and the stability thereof), high return on equity and on capital invested, as well as managerial characteristics such as market-leading products and services, delivering on promises and execution on strategy and plans.



Some experts might take this one step further and also include something as intangible as 'corporate culture'.



Let's face it, a quality company led by quality management is not expected to issue a serious downgrade to forward guidance less than three months after reporting the business is back on track and the only way forward is through higher margins, revenues and profits, like what just happened with Integral Diagnostics ((IDX)).



Financial markets at times can be 'blessed' with a short memory, but those investors who own the shares on the basis of management's previous optimism have plenty of reasons to feel disgruntled and disappointed today.



Quality businesses also don't carry too much debt as that might impact on their operational stability and profitability. Having a strong moat helps with keeping margins stable and high.

Those who manage to continue to generate shareholder value over long periods of time know profitable investments, regularly executed, are but an essential part of the secret sauce that distinguishes the superior few from the low quality peers.



Quality companies are seldom the fastest growing in the share market, and neither will they ever be the cheapest priced, but they are usually adept in dealing with misfortune and challenges, always coming out on top given enough time.



And that, right there, at the end of the previous sentence is the biggest dilemma for today's investor: Quality does not by default distinguish itself through daily share price moves.

In the here and now, Westpac ((WBC)) shares can beat expectations and forecasts, and so can ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and National Australia Bank ((NAB)), but their performances look pretty bleak when compared against CommBank's ((CBA)) over the past 10-20 years.



Owning Quality then becomes a matter of identifying the strong track record, trusting management at the helm, keeping the faith in their ability and qualities, and having a long-term horizon.





There's no uniform concept of what exactly is Quality, not in the share market, but it remains remarkable that whenever someone tries to identify the select few on the ASX, there's a lot of overlap with other selections and attempts.

Selections that come to mind include those released by Bell Potter, Morgan Stanley and Wilsons; selections that usually find their way into Weekly Insights when renewed or updated.



I've often remarked on the many similarities with my curated lists of All-Weather Performers in Australia (see the website and further below).