Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 28, 2023

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $8.35

Goldman Sachs rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

It is too early to call the bottom of the lithium bear market, declares Goldman Sachs. Estimates for ASX-listed Lithium sector stocks under coverage are updated to reflect lithium/nickel pricing updates and company specific changes.

The broker anticipates significant downside risk to lithium prices due to oversupply, and accordingly lowers forecasts over 2023 and 2024 with the 2025 estimate unchanged.

The target for Allkem falls to $10.90 from $14.40 and the Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on November 21, 2023.

Target price is $10.90 Current Price is $8.35 Difference: $2.55

If AKE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $15.76, suggesting upside of 88.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 29.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.5, implying annual growth of -34.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 20.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 41.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of 41.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $57.08

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Neutral (3) -

The selection of TATA Consulting Services to provide a product-based solution to replace CHESS is a positive step, according to Jarden.

TATA will be implementing a clearing and settlement technology platform currently used in Finland, South Africa and New Zealand, and is currently being installed in Canada.

The outlook is clouded by a lengthy period of implementation, and lingering uncertainty until late-FY24 over medium-term operating cost and capex implications, point out the analysts.

The Neutral rating and target price of $58.80 are retained.

This report was published on November 21, 2023.

Target price is $58.80 Current Price is $57.08 Difference: $1.72

If ASX meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $60.62, suggesting upside of 6.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 213.80 cents and EPS of 251.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 248.9, implying annual growth of 51.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 214.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.9.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 225.50 cents and EPS of 265.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 254.8, implying annual growth of 2.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 217.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.4.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $3.29

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons considers Avita Medical's -3% to -5% downgrade to revenue guidance to be an aberration due to longer periods of Value Analysis Committee processes.

The broker observes the company is still likely to record Recell growth of 45% to 48% in FY23 and is experiencing low attrition and broader uptake from existing accounts.

Management still expects to reach break-even and profitability in FY25 and Wilsons expects an update on these targets with the February results; but the broker says it is still comfortable with the company were it to meet its targets past FY26.

The broker is concerned with widening consensus target ranges, which it suspects relate to the advent of Vitilago revenue, and forecasts consensus downgrades at the February result.

Overweight rating and $5.39 target price retained.

This report was published on November 22, 2023.

Target price is $5.39 Current Price is $3.29 Difference: $2.1

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 64% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.88, suggesting upside of 78.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is -93.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is -48.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

