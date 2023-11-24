In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-11-23

Weekly Reports | 12:32 PM

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Upgrade

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED ((ALL)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

On November 10, prior to FY23 results for Aristocrat Leisure on November 15, Jarden upgraded its rating to Buy from Overweight given ongoing market share gains across an elevated US gaming market. The target was also increased to $47 from $41.90.

Following the results, the target was increased further to $47.20 from $47 as revenue exceeded the broker's expectation by 2%, but was in line with consensus. Strong operating cash flow generation resulted in a stronger year-end cash balance.

Jarden's Buy rating was retained.

The analysts highlight Aristocrat Leisure offers above market earnings and operating free cash flow (FCF) growth, a high return on invested capital (ROIC) and a debt-free balance sheet with ample buyback support.

CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED ((CAI)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Canaccord Genuity.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Canaccord Genuity's site tour of Calidus Resources' Warrawoona and Haoma gold interests appears to have pleased the broker.

The broker spies relief for the company's staff, grade reconciliation and water challenges as extra higher-grade feed from Haoma JV boosts an improvement from Warranoona now the Cuban pit cutback has been completed.

The company closed the September quarter with cash and equivalents of $15m and repaid $6m in debt, leaving debt of $75m. The company's hedge position also reduced.

The broker conjectures that the company is trying to renegotiate its repayment schedule and/or hedging obligations given the balance sheet is likely to be tested prior to a likely recovery in the March quarter, and the broker is awaiting updates.

Rating is raised to Speculative Buy from Hold. Target price jumps to 30c from 15c, as the broker unwinds its risk weighting.

CSL LIMITED ((CSL)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Due to a sharp improvement in Goldman Sachs return on invested capital (ROIC) forecast, and historically-high earnings growth, it's felt CSL is now entering a period of more capital-efficient growth.

The historical correlation between CSL valuation and forward returns is set to return, suggests the broker, after the relationship broke down over FY22/23 due to a multiple de-rate.

The broker's rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target increases to $307 from $296.

PEXA GROUP LIMITED ((PXA)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden upgrades Pexa Group to Neutral from Underweight after raising its FY24 revenue forecasts by 5% in response to stronger than expected settlements, suggesting a more-resilient than expected market.

The broker now sits 7% ahead of consensus and is ready to go higher should listings supply improve, boosting operating leverage.

EPS forecasts rise 5% in FY24 and 13% in FY25.

Target price rises to $11.95 from $10.40.

TPG TELECOM LIMITED ((TPG)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

The cessation of discussions to sell TPG Telecom's non-mobile fibre assets to Vocus group doesn't impact Jarden's investment thesis on TPG Telecom. It's felt the -12% share sell-off on November 13 presented a more attractive entry point.

The $5.40 target is unchanged, and the broker upgraded the rating to Buy from Overweight on valuation.

Management noted ongoing interest in the company's fixed infrastructure assets from financial and strategic buyers.

Downgrade

DATA#3 LIMITED. ((DTL)) Downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

While Data#3's key growth drivers including digital transformation and cyber spending remain in place, Goldman Sachs believes a lower normalised demand environment awaits, following the buoyant covid-impacted FY20-23 period.

A growing mix of services is expected to boost earnings (EBITDA) margins over the medium-to-long term.

The broker has become more conservative on margin growth across FY24-26 given the necessity for front-loaded investments into its Services franchise and management's anticipated pursuit of lower-margin deals to expand up-market.

The target falls to $7.65 from $7.95 and the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy.

LIGHT & WONDER INC ((LNW)) Downgrade to Overweight from Buy by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Double-digit Q3 revenue growth across all of Light & Wonder's three business segments, along with margin expansion, resulted in a 10% beat for adjusted earnings (EBITDA) against the consensus forecast, explains Jarden.

Scale is driving enhanced operational efficiencies, explain the analysts, with year-to-date adjusted earnings growing by more than 20%. The broker points out this outcome is well ahead of management's 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ambition for FY23-FY25.

Jarden's target price rises to $141 from $136, while the rating is downgraded to Overweight from Buy on valuation after a period of share price outperformance.