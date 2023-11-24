Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 24, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:36 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listedequities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArenahas now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listedstocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArenauniverse.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availabilityofsuitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publicationmay not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena'steam of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M AIA ALU AMP CAJ DUR GNC GQG RPM SDF(2) SHL SVW VEA

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $3.92

Wilsons rates ((A2M)) as Overweight (1) -

An encouraging update froma2 Milk Co at its recent annual general, saysWilsons, as the company reiterated full year earnings guidance despite challenging trading conditions.

While trading conditions remain tough, particularly given the lower birth rate in China on top of elevated competition,Wilsons points out a recent increase in marriages in China does offer some optimism for future birth rates.

The Overweight rating and target price of $5.47 are retained.

This report was published on November 17, 2023.

Target price is $5.47 Current Price is $3.92 Difference: $1.55

If A2M meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.32, suggesting upside of 35.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 20.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.0.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.03 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 25.3, implying annual growth of 22.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AIA AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $7.39

Jarden rates ((AIA)) as Neutral (3) -

New Zealand's regulator ComCom is scheduled to issue a final decision on input methodologies in December.

Jarden observes these will create the benchmark against which Auckland International Airport's returns will be measured for years to come. A review of the airport's PSE4 pricing is due to begin in January with a draft due in the June quarter.

After reviewing the input methodologies draft, Jardencuts its weighted average cost of capital forecasts and lowers long-term run targets.

The broker conjectures that slower capital expenditure spend could result in the avoidance of an equity raise and a reduction in net debt by FY27.

Neutral rating retained. Target price falls to NZ$7.53 from NZ$7.90.

This report was published on November 17, 2023.

Current Price is $7.39. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.85, suggesting upside of 6.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 13.14 cents and EPS of 16.47 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 44.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 17.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 14.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 41.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 14.80 cents and EPS of 18.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 39.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.8, implying annual growth of 16.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.5.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALU ALTIUM

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $44.23

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALU)) as Neutral (3) -

Management noted the significant revenue opportunityfor Altium Enterprise Solutions atAltium's investor day, andGoldman Sachs envisages upside risks to its forecasts in this area should customer growth/ARR begin to scale.

The broker agrees momentumcontinues for Designer Pro/Enterprise Solutions with the company targeting an additional US$1.6bn in revenue by 2030.

Other highlights from the investor day, for the analysts, included the potential for market share gains in mid-market and growth in Octopart driven by AI.

The Neutral rating and $47 target are unchanged.

This report was published on November 23, 2023.

Target price is $47.00 Current Price is $44.23 Difference: $2.77

If ALU meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $46.41, suggesting upside of 4.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 63.35 cents and EPS of 96.53 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 45.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 91.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 45.4.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 76.92 cents and EPS of 120.66 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 121.5, implying annual growth of 24.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 99.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 36.4.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources