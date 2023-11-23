Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 23, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:33 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $7.35

Goldman Sachs rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Net subscriber additions for Life360 returned close to peak levels in the 3Q and beat Goldman Sachs' forecast.

Importantly, according to the broker, the International segment had a record quarter driven by Canada, Australia and the UK, where the company is expanding its higher-priced Membership offering.

The broker anticipates "robust" medium-term Subscriptions revenue growth thanks to subscription volume growth for International and the US, along with greater conversion/retention due to Tile membership bundling.

Management upgraded earnings (EBITDA) guidance to US$12-16m, compared to the US$16m the broker was already forecasting.

The $10.50 target and Buy rating are unchanged.

This report was published on November 16, 2023.

Target price is $10.50 Current Price is $7.35 Difference: $3.15

If 360 meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 162.47.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 13.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.15.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

A11 ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED.

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.53

Wilsons rates ((A11)) as Overweight (1) -

The board of Atlantic Lithium has rejected a conditional and non-binding offer by 25% shareholder south African-based Assore International Holdings (made on November 7) to acquire 100% of Atlantic Lithium at 63c/share.

Wilsons considers the bid highly opportunistic, in light of the broad weakness that has impacted the lithium sector over the last few months.

The Overweight rating and target price of 95 cents are retained.

This report was published on November 16, 2023.

Target price is $0.95 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.425

If A11 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 81% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 131.25.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $12.22

Jarden rates ((ALQ)) as Buy (1) -

ALS Ltd's 1H results revealed greater earnings resilience than Jarden expected, with profit coming in $3.8m above the top end of management's guidance range.

This outcome was achieved despite weak macroeconomic conditions in geochemistry sampling (Commodities), pharmaceutical testing (Life Sciences) and recent management turnover, point out the analysts.

While making only minor forecast revisions, the broker remains positive on the outlook with an unchanged Buy rating and $13.40 target. It's felt volume weakness for Commodities may have reached a nadir.

This report was published on November 16, 2023.

Target price is $13.40 Current Price is $12.22 Difference: $1.18

If ALQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.94, suggesting downside of -2.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 41.90 cents and EPS of 66.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.0, implying annual growth of 12.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 44.90 cents and EPS of 70.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.7, implying annual growth of 4.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources