Woodside Energy: Clear Reversal

By Michael Gable

Share markets here in and the US continue to look bullish and we still remain of the view that we will see a rally into the end of the year.

An interesting development last week were the moves in oil. After falling for a few weeks by nearly -15%, we then saw a -5% decline within one day to bring the oil price near the lower end of its yearly range.

The reaction to the move by many commentators and analysts is what we find interesting. Everyone seemed to turn bearish. But it was a classic example of people turning bearish after the worst has already happened.

When you get a big move down after a large decline, then usually that is a sign of capitulation and a low.

That seems to be the case here with the oil price bouncing strongly in the past two days. As a result, we have a chart of Woodside Energy Group ((WDS)) in today's report.

The recent pullback in WDS accelerated in the past few weeks which saw the stock become oversold and it retested the March low.

On cue, we got a buy signal on the RSI and a spike in volumes off the low. WDS gapped up yesterday and we now have a clear reversal in the stock.

WDS tends to bounce in a V-shape so a recovery from here should be swift. Current levels are a buying opportunity.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

