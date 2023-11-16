Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 16, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

TPG TPG TELECOM LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $4.81

Jarden rates ((TPG)) as Initiation of coverage with Overweight (2) -

Jarden calculates a combined telecommunications industry return on invested capital (ROIC) of 5.9%, and notes Buy-rated Telstra Group's sector-leading ROIC of 8.7%, followed by TPG Telecom's 5.4%.

The broker sees a clear incentive for all players to drive revenue growth through price rather than market share, until industry returns normalise, which should lift all boats on a rising tide.

The analyst initiates research coverage for TPG Telecom with an Overweight rating and $5.40 target and sees potential for significant earnings and free cash flow growth on a three-year view.

A potential positive catalyst would be a regional network sharing/roaming deal, notes Jarden.

This report was published on November 7, 2023.

Target price is $5.40 Current Price is $4.81 Difference: $0.59

If TPG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.18, suggesting upside of 28.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 5.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 82.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.1, implying annual growth of -41.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 9.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.95%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.17. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.0, implying annual growth of 18.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Banks - Overnight Price: $21.15

Goldman Sachs rates ((WBC)) as Neutral (3) -

Westpac delivered few surprises with its full year result, says Goldman Sachs, with cash earnings of $7,221m representing significant growth on the previous year. Revenue and expenses were largely in line, and bad and doubtful debt was lower than expected.

The bank warned inflation would likely drive cost pressure over the coming year, but does expect its cost reset program to partially offset.

The bank also announced it will puruse technology simplification, which Goldman Sachs desrcibes as a "long time coming". The broker expects over time this will materially improve the bank's relative productivity positioning.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $22.70 from $22.59.

This report was published on November 6, 2023.

Target price is $22.70 Current Price is $21.15 Difference: $1.55

If WBC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $22.56, suggesting upside of 6.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 176.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.3, implying annual growth of -10.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 140.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.5.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 177.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 188.5, implying annual growth of 2.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 143.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((WBC)) as Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight (3) -

Jarden has described Westpac's full year result as "better-than-feared", and highlighted capital is tracking better. The bank announced a $1.5m buyback to be completed over the next six months, and the broker sees potential for further capital management over the year.

The broker was looking for early signs of a multi-year turnaround from the bank, and with the bank signalling its CORE program is now largely complete it is expected to begin the four plus year process of investing to simplify.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underweight and the target price increases to $21.60 from $21.40.

This report was published on November 6, 2023.

Target price is $21.60 Current Price is $21.15 Difference: $0.45

If WBC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $22.56, suggesting upside of 6.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 142.00 cents and EPS of 180.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.3, implying annual growth of -10.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 140.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.5.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 143.00 cents and EPS of 183.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.54. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 188.5, implying annual growth of 2.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 143.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.2.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $101.95

Wilsons rates ((XRO)) as Overweight (1) -

Xero's 1H result revealed both revenue and gross margin were around -2% short of consensus forecasts, according to Wilsons. It's noted opex as a percentage of revenue will need to fall by around -800bps to 71% in the 2H to achieve FY24 guidance of around 75%.

The broker points out recent and future price rises are partially offsetting slowing subscription growth, though the latter will probably need to re-accelerate as price rises normalise to more modest levels.

Positively, the analysts highlight 1H free cash flow of $100m, which included a -$31m headwind from one-off redundancy payments

Wilsons retains its Overweight rating and $126.93 target.

This report was published on November 10, 2023.

Target price is $126.93 Current Price is $101.95 Difference: $24.98

If XRO meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $110.62, suggesting upside of 8.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 137.85 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 60.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 169.6.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 215.19 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 99.4, implying annual growth of 65.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 102.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources