In Brief: Telcos; Cyber Insurance; House Prices

Weekly Broker Wrap: underemployment; Jarden initiates on telcos; the cyber insurance market; and house prices.

-Unemployment not what it seems

-Jarden upbeat on the telco sector

-Macquarie investigates cyber insurance demand

-House price growth set to moderate?

By Greg Peel

Behind the Unemployment Numbers

In October 2023 a “massive” 3.12 million Australians were unemployed or underemployed (20.1% of the workforce) – the highest figure for three years since October 2020, according to the latest Roy Morgan employment series data.

“Real” unemployment, which combines the unemployed and underemployed, was down -0.3% to 9.9% - or an estimated 1,542,000 Australians in October. Adding these two figures from the official ABS data equates to 10.0%.

Underemployed refers to those with a job, but wanting more hours. Note that for the ABS to count someone as employed, they need only work for one hour a week.

There were more people looking for part-time jobs (up 92,000 to 936,000) but many fewer people looking for full-time jobs (down -114,000 to 606,000) compared to a month ago.

In addition, there were a further 1,577,000 Australians (up 248,000) now underemployed – a record high figure, exceeding the previous record of 1,562,000 in September 2022.

Australia’s workforce, defined by Roy Morgan as anyone 14 years or older either in work or looking for work, increased by over 670,000 from a year ago to a record high over 15.5 million people.

The workforce in October was 15,501,000 (up a large 182,000 from September, and up a “massive” 671,000 from a year ago) – comprised of 13,959,000 employed Australians (up 204,000 from a month ago) and 1,542,000 unemployed Australians looking for work (down -22,000).

Compared to early March 2020, before the nationwide lockdown, in October 2023 there were almost one million more Australians either unemployed or underemployed even though overall employment (13,958,000) is over one million higher than it was pre-covid (12,872,000).