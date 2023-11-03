In Brief: House Prices; Mortgage Stress, Banks

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: house prices rise; mortgage demand resilient; CommBank set to return; conditions sour for commercial property.

-House prices and rents continue to rise

-Mortgage growth continues, but mortgage stress is increasing

-CommBank ready to re-compete in the mortgage market

-Challenging conditions worsen for commercial property

By Greg Peel

House Prices

National house prices increased 0.9% in October, notes Morgan Stanley, up 8.9% from the January trough and up 6.8% on a year-on-year basis. Auction clearance rates suggest price growth will slow over coming months, but remain positive. This trend is likely to continue as the rise in new listings remains above its usual seasonal pace, the broker suggests.

Conditions in the rental market remain exceptionally tight. Rents in capital cities continue to increase at a double-digit annual rate (10.4%) and re-accelerated in October in both monthly and annual terms, Morgan Stanley notes.

Similarly, rental vacancy rates sit near historical lows (1.1%) and tightened in the most recent month. Tightness continues to be driven by the combination of historic rates of net migration, and resilience of labour market conditions. Until either of these change, the rental market is likely to remain historically tight, Morgan Stanley warns.

Not helping is housing construction, or a lack thereof, with September data remaining at weak levels. September building approvals declined -4.6% in the month, weaker than Morgan Stanley’s -3.0% forecast, with broad-based declines in approvals across detached houses (-4.0%) and apartments (-5.8%), and both are well below their levels from a year ago.

The housing market remains an important driver of the business cycle and channel for monetary policy, the broker notes. Resilience in data this year points to lower downside risks to the economic outlook, although construction in particular is still likely to be a drag over the next twelve months, but also less disinflationary impulse from the sector.

In the October meeting minutes, the RBA noted: "The rise in housing prices could also be a signal that the current policy stance was not as restrictive as had been assumed". Morgan Stanley sees this resilience as strengthening the case for further monetary tightening, and continues to forecast a rate hike at the RBA's meeting next week.

As do many others.