The Short Report – 02 Nov 2023

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 26, 2023.

The ASX200 lost over -300 points last week, or -4.5%, as bond yields continued to rise, local data and RBA rhetoric suggest another rate hike, and Mega Tech earnings failed to save Wall Street.

The fall did not nevertheless prompt shorters into taking profits. As can be seen on the table below, the opposite was true.

Only two stocks saw short position reductions. One was Breville Group ((BRG)), which dropped off the bottom. The other was Liontown Resources ((LTR)) which, after a capital raising, fell -30% once returning to the board.

This gave shorters a profit-taking opportunity, and Liontown shorts fell to 5.8% from 9.8%.

Shorts in battery-related miners continue to build. Such stocks make up all four 10%-plus shorted stocks, and a total of eight on the 5%-plus table.

Ten if we count Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) and Arafura Resources ((ARU)) among “exotics”.

Whether those big table-topping shorts are indeed “naked” is unclear. It is possible there are longs in larger miners on the other side. We don’t see Allkem ((AKE)) on the table for example, or IGO Ltd ((IGO)) or Mineral Resources ((MIN)).

Given the lithium price has been in freefall of late, they could well be straight shorts.

There has nevertheless been some pain for shorters this week. A limit on Chinese graphite exports had Syrah Resources ((SYR)), which as of last week was 14.8% shorted, more than doubling in price before easing off to be up a net 65% as of today.

This week Tietto Minerals ((TIE)) received a $629m buyout proposal from Chinese miner Zhaojin Mining Industry Company. The stock shot up 40% in response.

Tietto was as of last week 6.4% shorted.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

PLS 16.8

SYR 14.8

GMD 11.0

CXO 10.7