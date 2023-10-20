In Brief: Housing, Mortgages, Travel & Telecoms 

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Housing construction dichotomy; travel industry demand, bank competition & potential downside for telecom retailers.

By Mark Woodruff

Strong non-residential versus weak residential construction

The current robust demand for non-residential construction derives from a diverse range of sectors, notes Jarden, with recent approvals data suggestive of further strength.

In stark contrast, residential construction faces a deteriorating outlook, with a slowdown in activity widely expected to gather pace in 2024.

June quarter residential starts fell by -12% quarter-on-quarter to an annualised pace of 163,000, the lowest since 2013, point out the analysts. Houses and multi-unit dwellings fell by -7% and -20%, respectively.

While housing starts were in line with Jarden’s forecasts, they imply an around -15-20% shortfall compared to the Australian government’s aspirational target of building 1.2m homes over five years.

Labour supply will be the greatest capacity constraint to meeting this target, according to the broker’s industry feedback

Jarden still expects a material slowdown in housing starts to 154,000 in FY24, a figure supported by leading indicators and the record rate of construction insolvencies. Increases are expected in FY25 and FY27 to 166,000 and 230,000, respectively.

In the near-term, Jarden sees downside risk for both residential developers and building materials companies though a large long-term pipeline of growth is anticipated from FY25.

The total pipeline for construction work is around $260bn, with the $76bn residential share the equal lowest recorded since 2015.

The balance of $182bn for non-residential construction is comprised of $80bn of public spending, $46bn of private building, along with mining/energy work and other private engineering of $32bn and $24bn, respectively.

Unfortunately, this strength for non-residential construction has its downside, as new dwelling costs may not moderate as much as expected during a significant downturn.

More positively, Jarden anticipates strength in non-residential construction will provide a buffer against potential employment/growth impacts from the looming residential construction slowdown.

Airfares and spending across the travel industry

As was the case during September in Australia, domestic airfares are proving resilient in October, while international fares are falling materially as capacity is reinstated, explains UBS.

Compared to a year ago, fuel prices have fallen by -14%. The current price of around $174/bbl is -6% down on last month, reflecting falls for Brent crude, the refining margin and the Australian dollar of -7%, -15% and 2%, respectively.

Nonetheless, Macquarie notes recent quarterly profit reporting by Delta Air Lines in the US revealed the jet fuel price had risen by 32% since May. Management suggested fuel inflation can be recaptured, albeit over multiple quarters as fuel and broader inflationary pressures will force the industry to recalibrate pricing.

For Buy-rated Qantas Airways ((QAN)), UBS points out fares are tracking better than forecast for FY24. It’s thought the return of domestic capacity may be a strategy by the airline heading into summer to sustain loads, yields and margins.

This broker has a Sell rating for Air New Zealand ((AIZ)), which continues to recognise fare growth on capacity levels that have broadly recovered.

International fares are also moderating in New Zealand as industry capacity reinstates, observe the analysts, with the industry expected to attain more than 90% of pre-covid levels within the next six months.

Ranging across the A&NZ aviation and travel industries, UBS also has Buy ratings for Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) and Webjet ((WEB)) and a Neutral recommendation for Flight Centre Travel ((FLT)), while Auckland International Airport ((AIA)) is assigned a Sell rating.

Exacerbated by macroeconomic concerns, Macquarie is receiving mixed signals across type of travel (corporate versus leisure), geographies and operators.

The ‘premium’ consumer in the US continues to outperform, if Delta’s results are anything to go by, notes Macquarie. Business travel is steadily improving, as corporates continue with return-to-office initiatives, and a recent Delta corporate survey found the majority of companies expect their travel to "stay the same or increase".

While expectations in the US were high, based on greater capacity and lower airfares, some low-cost carriers recently noted domestic slightly disappointed, yet international remains strong, points out the broker.

Back in Australia, Macquarie’s proprietary data, which provides a sample of consumer spending habits on a weekly basis, show travel spend tracking in line with 2019 and 2022, while spending on travel agents is stronger.

The average basket size across airlines and travel agents as well as hotels and motels remains fairly resilient compared to 2019, observes the analyst.

Macquarie has an Outperform rating for both Webjet and Flight Centre Travel, and is Neutral-rated on Corporate Travel Management.

All three stocks are trading down -13-16% over past two months compared to the -6% fall for the Small Ordinaries Index, which Jarden attributes to profit taking, concerns over the macroeconomic outlook and weaker consumer spending.

Will increasing bank competition impact mortgage rates?

As mortgage competition has stabilised over the last month, there has been no material changes to mortgage rates, though Jarden explores whether negative book growth for CommBank ((CBA)) is a potential trigger for a renewal of hostilities among banks.

Average interest rates have continued to fall, notes the broker, with the front-book discount falling to -29bps from a peak of -50bps, the lowest since at least 2019.