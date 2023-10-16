Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 13-10-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 9 to Friday October 13, 2023

Total Upgrades: 19

Total Downgrades: 6

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 56.44%; Hold 34.69%; Sell 8.87%

For the week ending Friday October 13 there were nineteen ratings upgrades and six downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers covered daily by FNArena.

Three of the ratings upgrades resulted from a higher long-term lithium price forecast by Citi and another three via a higher iron ore price forecast by UBS.

Citi forecasts lithium prices will track sideways for the next 12-18 months, but remains bullish on the long-term outlook. As a result, the rating for Core Lithium was upgraded to Neutral from Sell, while IGO and Pilbara Resources both received an upgrade to Buy from Neutral.

Across its coverage of the Lithium sector, this broker highlighted Pilbara Minerals as its preferred exposure and the cleanest leverage to pricing, while Allkem is preferred for its growth outlook.

UBS upgraded its ratings for the majority of iron ore stocks under coverage after raising its long-term iron ore price forecast to US$85/t from US$65/t, and raising its global iron ore sector call to Neutral from Sell.

The analysts suggested iron ore prices will fall by less than originally anticipated as costs will likely remain higher for longer.

While ex-China demand for iron ore is expected to be offset by the generational reset for property in China, UBS predicted around 90% of global steel demand, and circa 87% of seaborne iron ore demand, won't be driven by China residential property construction from 2025 onwards.

Add-rated Rio Tinto and BHP Group stand out as safe havens, suggested the analysts, and offer potential value in both capital and dividend terms. The ratings for both stocks were upgraded by UBS to Neutral from Sell, as well as the recommendation for Deterra Royalties.

Morgans agrees with UBS on a positive outlook for iron ore and maintains its bullish stance. It’s thought iron ore's relative strength compared to several key commodities will continue in 2024.

For all iron ore stocks under Morgans coverage, Fortescue Metals has the most sensitivity to the iron ore price, and this broker upgraded its rating to Hold from Reduce. UBS also upgraded its rating to Neutral from Sell (which is not shown in the table below due to a data entry glitch).

In the sector, Morgans expressed a preference for Rio Tinto over BHP Group partly due to higher growth and returns, as well as lower net debt.

Platinum Asset Management received the largest percentage reduction to average target from brokers covered daily by FNArena last week. Bell Potter noted another disappointing month of funds under management, with further outflows of -$173m following -$912m of outflows in August.

Management fee growth is falling and expense growth is rising, explained the analysts.

Without significant change, the broker pointed out Platinum is likely to continue to leach value, and ultimately become worthless. Bell Potter’s valuation was lowered to what the fund manager could be worth to an acquirer, who would cut the cost base by -50% and improve the revenue decline to just -3% per year in perpetuity.

On this new valuation basis, Bell Potter’s target was reduced to 84c from $1.45 and the rating downgraded to Sell from Hold.

The Bank of Queensland was next with a nearly -10% fall in average target price following a weak FY23 result, marked by a reduction in market share, downward pressure on margins and rising costs, noted Underperform-rated Macquarie.

The bank’s second half net interest margin (NIM) fell by -21bps to 158bps, a -7% miss versus the consensus expectation, and management expects further margin pressure in FY24.

While management maintained high conviction in its FY26 return on equity and cost-to-income targets, Morgan Stanley (Underweight) felt these are based on an optimistic view of the industry and competition.

The bank also appears second on the table below for negative change to its average earnings forecast by brokers.

In first place was Tabcorp Holdings, after reporting a weaker first quarter than UBS (Neutral) anticipated due to soft consumer demand and elevated industry promotions.

The company reported a -6.1% decline in group revenue, with wagering and media revenue down -5.4% and gaming services falling by -12.7%.

Morgan Stanley retained it Overweight recommendation based on the potential for significant earnings upside from a Victorian license reset, achievement in part, or in full, of opex reduction targets, along with potential digital market share gains.

On the flipside, Polynovo headed up the positive forecast earnings change table with a 300% increase mostly due to the tiny forecast numbers involved.

The company did, however, release a trading update showing accelerating sales for its biodegradable temporising matrix (BTM), which Bell Potter explained can be applied to complex wounds and severe burns.

In addition, it was revealed the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide an additional US$10m in funding for the pivotal trial program of NovoSorb.

Bell Potter raised its target to $2.05 from $2.00 as a result of the expected reduction in net R&D for the company due to this additional funding.

29Metals was next after Macquarie resumed coverage after a period of restricted research with an Outperform rating, up from Neutral.

Following a de-risking of the balance sheet via a $151m capital raising, the broker noted 29Metals is well capitalised to continue the recovery of the Capricorn Copper mine, and spot prices suggest strong upside.

Redbubble also received forecast earnings upgrades from brokers. Morgan Stanley suggested a return in the first quarter to positive free cash flow on higher gross margins and cost control was clearly positive, though sales growth remains elusive.

Despite a softer revenue environment, Redbubble managed to expand its gross profit after paid acquisition (GPAPA) margin by 490bps on the previous corresponding period.

In response to a previously declining margin, noted Morgans, the company reduced marketing and promotional activities.

Management predicted trading conditions will remain soft in the near term, particularly in the US.

A new analyst with a higher earnings forecast began coverage of Helloworld Travel at Shaw and Partners, which raised the company’s average earnings forecast in the FNArena database. The quality of management was noted, as well as the strong macroeconomic outlook for travel and leisure.

The analyst observed travel agency customers are often older and more cashed-up than the average traveller, and spend relatively more, while rising interest rates serve as a pay-rise for such a demographic. The Buy, High Risk rating was retained.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 55.44% of the total, versus 34.69% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.87%.

Upgrade

29METALS LIMITED ((29M)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Macquarie resumes coverage of 29Metals after a period of restriction with an Outperform rating and 80c target price.

Following the company's $151m capital raising, the broker says 29Metals is well capitalised to continue the recovery of Capricorn, and spot prices suggest strong upside.

The balance sheet has also been derisked.

EPS forecasts rise 46% in 2023 and 2024 to -19.9c and -9.6c, ease a touch in 2025 to -0.2c, and fall -42% in 2026 due to forecast dilution.

AMCOR PLC ((AMC)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 1/5/0

Guidance from Amcor suggests the company will continue to be challenged in the coming year, particularly in the first half. Morgan Stanley expects destocking progression and softening consumer demand will impact on the company's first half, but anticipates cost saving initiatives and price rises will take effect and drive a second half earnings lift.

Despite challenges, Morgan Stanley finds Amcor to offer defensive earnings and quality management, and finds near-term challenges to be priced in.

The rating is upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight and the target price increases to $14.50 from $14.00.

BEGA CHEESE LIMITED ((BGA)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Following a -15% decline in shares of Bega Cheese since in-line FY23 results, Bell Potter upgrades its rating to Buy from Hold. Stable year-on-year milk supply and rising Australian ingredient prices also contributed to the broker's upgrade.

While the analysts raise their earnings (EBITDA) forecasts for FY25 and FY26 by 5% and 8%, respectively, the target falls to $3.35 on $3.50 on changes to the broker's financial modeling.

There is material valuation upside should Bega Cheese execute on its five-year targets of a greater than 10% return on funds employed (ROFE) and $250m in earnings, points out the broker.

BHP GROUP LIMITED ((BHP)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 2/3/0

UBS upgrades its ratings for the majority of iron ore stocks under coverage after raising its long-term iron ore price forecast to US$85/t from US$65/t, while noting consensus sits at US$75/t. The broker raise its global iron ore sector call to Neutral from Sell.

The analysts believe iron ore prices will fall by less than originally anticipated as costs will likely remain higher for longer.

Ex-China demand for iron ore will offset the generational reset for property in China, in the broker's opinion. It's thought around 90% of global steel demand and circa 87% of seaborne iron ore demand won't be driven by China residential property construction from 2025.

The UBS rating for BHP Group is upgraded to Neutral from Sell and the target rises to $43 from $36. Rio Tinto is the broker's preferred exposure over BHP, partly due to higher growth and returns and lower net debt.

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED ((BOQ)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/3

On closer exmaination of Bank of Queensland's FY23 result (which missed consensus earnings forecast by -1% to -5%) Citi has chosen to focus on management's guidance, which retains its longer-term return on equity target of 9.25% and CTI target of 50%.

The broker says there is no doubt the result reveals significant challenges with both revenues and the net interest margins disappointing forecasts and, by its calculations, can't see how the company will possibly meet the above targets.

But Citi believes that, given management has reset expectations for FY24 and given $200m in productivity savings, this builds confidence in management's forecasts and suggests FY24 could prove the nadir for core earnings.

While still doubting the company will meet its targets, Citi says progress and ongoing work on cost cutting is likely to put a floor under earnings.

EPS forecasts rise 1% in FY24; and 15% in FY25.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell. Target price rises to $5.20 from $5 (which assumes a 6.3% terminal return on equity).

See also BOQ downgrade.