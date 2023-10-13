In Brief: Retail Picks, Energy & Banks

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly broker Wrap: some discretionaryretail stocks may positively surprise; plans for Australian gas projects upset by activists &Macquarie's view on the Bank sector.

-Potential upside surprises for some Discretionary Retail stocks

-Activists weigh on plans for large Australian gas projects

-Macquarie retains its Underperform rating on the Bank sector

By Mark Woodruff

Potential upside surprises for some Discretionary Retail stocks

For the patient investor, Morgans sees meaningful medium-term upside for share prices in the Discretionary Retail sector, particularly as current sales and earnings expectations remain cautious.

A grinding period of inflationary pressure on the cost of living has weakened consumer demand and exacerbated uncertainty about future trading patterns, notes the broker, in its preview of the upcoming AGM season.

Nonetheless, there is potential for some surprises over the season, which would support Morgans view of real value opportunities.

As international freight and other supply costs may now be in a state of deflation, the analysts predict broadly stable gross earnings margins, despite the impact of a lower Australian dollar.

Over at Jarden, analysts remain cautious on ASX-listed household goods stocks, yet there is potential for an upside earnings surprise in FY24 from the installed electronics base, particularly across IT, small appliances, accessories and gaming.

Replacement cycles in these categories historically range from two to eight years, explains the broker, suggesting a higher installed base should start to positively impact through 2024, given the base surged during the pandemic.

All else being equal, and perhaps with some assistance from a better than forecast housing cycle, the broker suggests the larger replacement cycle could add between 0.5% and 8.6% to sales for JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), Harvey Norman ((HVN)) and the A&NZ operations of Breville Group ((BRG)) over 2024-28.

From among these names, the analysts prefer Breville Group, which will likely benefit to an even greater extent from the replacement cycle in the US, along with the advantages of subscription services, new markets and new product development into 2024/25.

Looking further out, Jarden believes this scenario could drive share price upside for Neutral-rated Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi (Underweight) by around 7% and 3%, respectively.

Neutral-rated Breville Group is the broker'spreferred exposure followed by Harvey Norman and then JB Hi-Fi.

On JB Hi-Fi, Morgans sees an upcoming negative catalyst arising at its AGM on October 26. Its thought FY24 sales momentum is stalling in the wake of the post-pandemic surge, as consumer spending on electronics and electrical products moderates.

On the flipside, this broker sees positive catalysts for both Baby Bunting ((BBN), due to a moderating rate of sales decline, and for Dominos Pizza Enterprises ((DMP)) on continued positive growth at the group level.

Activists weigh on plans for large Australian gas projects

Macquarie highlights increasing permitting and regulatory uncertainty facing offshore oil & gas developers in Australia. Its thoughtpermitting has become unworkable, with activist legal challenges causing significant delays and likely capex overruns.

Regarding specific offshore activities such as drilling, seismic and pipe installation, the broker highlights environmental plans are now key targets for activists opposed to large gas projects.

By way of reaction,key players are already pivoting overseaswith Woodside Energy ((WDS)) active in Mexico, Senegal and the US, while Santos ((STO)) is also targeting the US, along with Papua and New Guinea.

For both companies, Macquarie sees a pivotal make or break year in 2024.

As a result of successful legal challenges to environmental plans at Barossa (Santos) and Scarborough (Woodside), the analyst defers its project start-up forecasts to the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2027, respectively.

The grounds for legal challenges were based on insufficient consultation with traditional owners.

A capex increase and delay to schedule were already anticipated at Barossa, and Macquarie retains its Outperform rating for Santos, with a $9.60 target, down from $9.90. A Neutral rating and $36 target are retained for Woodside.

Further final investment decisions (FID) wont be contemplated by the industryuntil clarification on consultation processes, explains Macquarie.