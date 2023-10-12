The Short Report – 12 Oct 2023

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 5, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 fell off a cliff mid-week following a big sell order, and went on with it in line with Wall Street. This week has brought a rebound.

The table below indicates a predominance of short position increases despite the falling market, and only two decreases. Battery-related metal miners dominate the increases.

Irrespective of a weaker index, battery-related miners are under attack from the shorters as demand slows for EVs in China, and lithium prices continue to tumble.

The biggest mover last week was Liontown Resources ((LTR)), to 9.3% from 7.8%, but Liontown has its own story which was highlighted in last week’s Report, regarding uncertainty over its potential takeover.

Aside from the general shift up in shorts, debuting at the bottom of table last week were ioneer ((INR)), an explorer/developer with a flagship lithium-boron project in Nevada, and Argosy Minerals ((AGY)), which has the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of around 2800 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Argentina.

That brings to eleven the total of battery-related miners in the 5%-plus shorted table from a total of 33 stocks.

Otherwise we might note that as of last week, Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) was 7.6% shorted, which is sizeable for a bank. The company reported earnings yesterday and fell -7.4%, which is sizeable for a bank.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

PLS     12.5
GMD   10.4
SYR    10.4

