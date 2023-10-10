Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 10, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Oct 10 2023

ALL ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $39.90

Jarden rates ((ALL)) as Overweight (2) -

While current Aristocrat Leisure CEO Trevor Croker has been in position for seven years, the departure of Mike Lang, the CEO of Pixel United, is the fourth change in Aristocrat’s executive leadership team over the past 12-18 months, notes Jarden.

The recent departure highlights short-term earnings risk, and the broker expects FY23 segment profit for Pixel United will be moderately below the level reported for FY22, in local currency terms.

Nonetheless, Jarden believes downside risk will be more than offset by market share gains across strong land-based gaming markets.

The Overweight rating and $41.90 target are maintained.

This report was published on October 6, 2023.

Target price is $41.90 Current Price is $39.90 Difference: $2

If ALL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $44.66, suggesting upside of 11.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 59.00 cents and EPS of 197.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 195.2, implying annual growth of 36.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 69.00 cents and EPS of 197.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 210.1, implying annual growth of 7.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

CSR CSR LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $5.85

Goldman Sachs rates ((CSR)) as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral (1) -

Goldman Sachs expects the existing building backlog could provide some through-the-cycle buffering to CSR. With dwellings under construction at historic levels, the broker is predicting completions increase to 187,000 and the current backlog will resolve itself by end of 2024.

It expects completions to moderate in FY25 and trough in FY26, by which time a steady or lowering interest rate environment could yield an improved housing outlook.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target price increases $6.45 from $5.95.

This report was published on October 8, 2023.

Target price is $6.45 Current Price is $5.85 Difference: $0.6

If CSR meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.62, suggesting downside of -3.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 40.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.4, implying annual growth of -17.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 40.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.62. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.8, implying annual growth of -1.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

EMN EURO MANGANESE INC

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.12

Canaccord Genuity rates ((EMN)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Having completed resubmission of its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for its Chvaletice manganese project, Euro Manganese is now anticipating final ESIA approval within three months.

Canaccord Genuity continues to find Euro Manganese a compelling exposure to the battery thematic. Over the coming nine months the broker expects to see completion of land access agreements, planning permit submissions, commencement of front end engineering design, offtake agreement and financing discussions, and potentially early works programs.

The Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.15 are retained.

This report was published on October 5, 2023.

Target price is $1.15 Current Price is $0.12 Difference: $1.035

If EMN meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 900% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.75.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.50.

