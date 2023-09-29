In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 29-09-23

Weekly Reports | Sep 29 2023

Broker Rating Changes (PostThursday Last Week)

Upgrade

CHALLENGER LIMITED ((CGF)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs upgrades Challenger to Buy from Neutral, raising the target to $6.89 from $6.50. The broker expects meaningful book growth into FY24 as the company pushes to diversify sales and extend the tenor of thelife book.

The capital position is also strong and the broker assesses a lower dividend payout ratio should also support growth alongside other sources of capital.

Normalised pre-tax returns on equity are expected to remain below target, yet Goldman Sachs believes this will improve, primarily stemming from yield/improved mix.

KAROON ENERGY LIMITED ((KAR)) Upgrade to Buy from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Recent action by OPEC-Plus to cut production has achieved the objectives of bringing supply/demand into balance and increasing prices to above US$90/bbl. Jarden increases Brent oil price forecasts which are partially offset by -4% reduction in forecast LNG prices.

Karoon Energy is the key beneficiary onthe local bourse of the recent spike in oil prices as it coincides with higher oil production. Jarden upgrades to Buy from Overweight and lifts the target to $3.00 from $2.50.

Downgrade

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED ((BOQ)) Downgrade to Sell from Neutral by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs downgrades Bank of Queensland to Sell from Neutral, reducing the target to $5.60 from $6.09. The broker assesses, while the transformation program is the right strategy in order to deliver a stronger and simpler operation, it exposes the bank to inflation in non-staffing costs.

Management is prepared to announce details of productivity initiatives at the FY23 result, yet Goldman Sachs is concerned about the operating risks and cost pressures involved. Volume momentum remains weak.

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED ((CVN)) Downgrade to Overweight from Buy by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Recent action by OPEC-Plus to cut production has achieved the objectives of bringing supply/demand into balance and increasing prices to above US$90/bbl. Jarden increases Brent oil price forecasts which are partially offset by -4% reduction in forecast LNG prices.

Jarden continues to believe Carnarvon Energy is materially undervalued but suspects Dorado's final investment decision will slip beyond 2024 and the lack of positive catalysts in the near term may mean the valuation gap could take longer to close.

This underpins a reduction in the rating to Overweight from Buy. Target edges up to $0.25 from $0.24.

SANTOS LIMITED ((STO)) Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Recent action by OPEC-Plus to cut production has achieved the objectives of bringing supply/demand into balance and increasing prices to above US$90/bbl. Jarden increases Brent oil price forecasts which are partially offset by -4% reduction in forecast LNG prices.

While higher oil prices are good for Santos, Jarden downgrades to Neutral from Overweight on concerns around the progress on Barossa LNG as well as costs.

The drilling environmental plan for Barossa LNG was cancelled in 2022 and a revised plan has been submitted, with the broker noting there is "little wriggle room left" if further slippage in approvals is incurred. Target is steady at$8.05.