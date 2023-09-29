In Brief: House Prices; Banks; Wealth Platforms

Weekly Reports | Sep 29 2023

Jarden wrong on house prices; pressure to bear on bank NIMs; disruptors winning in wealth management; RBNZ clamps down on general insurers; emerging market growth weakens.

-Getting a house price forecast very wrong

-Margin pressures on banks

-The rise of disruptor wealth platforms

-General insurers face tougher NZ regulations

-Slow China impacting on EM growth

Jarden’s Mea Culpa on House Prices

Back in February, when the RBA returned from the summer break with a newfound hawkish determination, extending a hiking cycle which was thought to be near its end, Jarden downgraded its forecasts for house prices to a -20-25% fall.

The key driver of this was an assumed -30% fall in borrowing capacity which was expected to flow through to house prices. Since then, house prices have increased 5%, recovering half of a record -10% peak-to-trough decline.

While borrowing capacity collapsed, as expected, house prices have shown unexpected resilience. Jarden poses the rhetorical question: How did we get it so wrong?

Jarden expected the 20-plus year relationship between borrowing power and prices, which implies the average household can buy the average home, to hold. Instead, tight supply and improving sentiment have driven a solid recovery and we seem to be entering an environment in which only high-income households (or those with significant family assistance) can buy - in other words, the end of the “great Australian dream”.

Jarden notes at the end of 2022, the RBA had begun to sound more dovish, hence the surprise when it flipped to hawkish again in early 2023. Late 2022 was when interest rate and house price expectations troughed. This shift in sentiment, combined with record low listings, saw prices turn quickly.

Importantly, a key difference between the most recent downturn and the 2018-19 correction is supply. While months of supply peaked at eight in 2019, in 2022 it peaked at just four.

Jarden highlights it's only higher income earners, and the those with access to the Bank of Mum & Dad, driving the recovery. The average borrower's income has increased at more than 2x the pace of the average household, up 30% since 2019.

Outright foreign buying has not been a key driver of the housing market, but Jarden does suggest the surge in migration and ensuing rental/housing crisis is driving some domestic buyers to bring forward purchases and increasing demand in a supply-constrained market.

Jarden continues to see downside risk to house prices given the gap between prices and borrowing capacity, along with the worst affordability on record, but “reluctantly” upgrades forecasts, now expecting house prices to rise 5-7% in 2023 and 5% in 2024 to make a new record high by mid-2024.

NIM Pressure for Banks

Goldman Sachs has undertaken a full reassessment of bank earnings forecasts.

The broker now forecasts system housing credit growth to trough at around 4% (previously 1%), outperforming system business credit growth over the course of FY24-25. While there has been some relief in mortgage competition, Goldman does not expect this to be sustained over the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, and with ongoing deposit pressures, now forecasts FY24 net interest margins (NIM) down -8 basis points and FY25 down -6.

The broker increases FY24 expense assumptions, largely driven by elevated non-staff inflation, which contributes to an FY24-25 fall in profit growth (pre-provision operating profit) of -6% and -1% year on year. Goldman expects bad & doubtful debts to be more benign than previously, which adds 3% to FY24 earnings per share.

Separately, Goldman Sachs has downgraded Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) to Sell with a $5.60 target price.