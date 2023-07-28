In Brief: REITs, AI, Aussie Adversity & Stock Picks

Weekly Reports | 10:29 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Lower returns and superior alternatives may weigh on REITs

The Australian real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is unlikely to outperform when broker distribution estimates are under pressure and while alternative investments provide higher returns at lower risk.

Evans and Partners also believes pressures facing the Office sector are unlikely to diminish in the near term and lowers its rating for Dexus ((DXS)) to Neutral.

While equity prices for Australian REITs already assume bearish scenarios for asset valuations, Evans and Partners has greater concerns around increased financing costs.

The broker highlights the risk of further interest rate increases and the lapsing of favourable interest rate hedging, particularly in FY24 and FY25, which has been taken out in prior years.

The various ways management may combat these higher financing costs, unfortunately, all negatively impact on distributions.

If assets are sold, income falls or if hedging is increased higher costs now apply, explain the analysts.Moreover, should REITs pursue developments to grow income, the investment case may no longer make sense at higher discount rates.

Investors, as always have choices, and other investments like fixed income and overseas commercial property markets are currently preferable to Australian REITs, according to Evans and Partners.

Floating rate credit currently offers higher yields at lower risk, while overseas commercial property markets have already corrected and may recover faster, suggests the broker.

Further challenges to REIT performance include less appetite from asset allocators given high volatility and declining income. Also, the analysts caution there may be pressure on direct markets from unlisted funds facing liquidity squeezes.

Preferred exposures in the sector for stocks under coverage by Evans and Partners are Goodman Group ((GMG)), Arena REIT ((ARF)), Hotel Property Investments ((HPI)) and HomeCo Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)).

As the residential cycle may deteriorate again prior to positive impacts from migration, and the share price has recently outperformed, the broker decides to downgrade its rating for Stockland ((SGP)) to Neutral.

Increasing hyperscaler capex to buoy NextDC and Megaport

During recent reporting in the US, management at both Microsoft and Google announced increased capex spending to support both artificial intelligence (AI) and non-AI cloud workload demand.

In Citis opinion, the required data centre builds and increased servers/AI compute are a medium-term positive for NextDC ((NXT))in terms of hyperscale demand, and from a connectivity perspective for Megaport ((MP1)), once the capacity is deployed.

Both companies will also benefit from accelerated cloud adoption from AI in the first instance, suggests the broker, with Microsoft noting cloud (and data in the cloud) are key enablers of AI usage by enterprises.

Nonetheless, there may be a shorter-term headwind for Megaport, caution the analysts.

While both Microsoft and Google are seeing new workloads shift to the cloud, Citi explains there is ongoing moderation of consumption growth as customers optimise their cloud spend.

On the flipside, customers are starting to use Microsoft Azure for some of the new AI workloads, and the broker expects a tailwind for Megaport from increasing multi-cloud adoption.

Above-average hardship levels continue for Australians

Amid higher inflation and rising interest rates, people across all income groups reported above average levels of hardship in the June quarter this year, and an increasingnumber of people missed a bill or loan payments in most age categories.

While overall hardship levels were above the National Australia Banks ((NAB)) Australian wellbeing survey average in all states, Tasmania recorded the biggest jump to 67% up from 41% in the March quarter. SA/NT and WA also recorded hardship levels of 55% and 48%, up from 38% and 37%, respectively.

Over 40% of Australians experienced some form of financial hardship in the June quarter, well above the 36% average and up from 29% in early-2022.

Moreover, around 20% of survey respondents do not at all feel on top of their day-to-day finances, or believe they are on track to have enough money to provide for their financial needs in the future. Noticeably more women than men indicated they were not doing very well in all aspects of their finances.

The most common forms of hardship, according to survey respondents, arose from insufficient money for an emergency (24%), while 19% couldnt cover for food and basic necessities and the same percentage were unable to pay a bill.