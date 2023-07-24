The Monday Report – 24 July 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jul 24 2023

By Greg Peel

Low Conviction

The ASX200 fell -37 points to 11am on Friday before spending the rest of the session grinding back to an -11 point loss, holding on to 7300. For the week, the index was up 11 points.

For sectors it was a mixed bag, with a -2.7% drop for technology the stand-out, following a tech pullback on Wall Street.

Energy won the day (+1.3%) on stronger oil prices, but otherwise the proceeds of tech sales appeared to make it into defensive sectors, with staples up 1.2%, healthcare 0.6% and utilities 0.4%.

Materials fell -0.5% as falls in gold and lithium offset gains for iron ore. A disappointing result from Newcrest Mining ((NCM)) suitor Newmont in the US spooked gold miners. Newcrest fell -5.2%. Among the lithium players, Mineral Resources ((MIN)) fell -7.5% to be the worst index performer.

The banks also fell back again (-0.5%) after having been strong early in the week on US bank results.

Communication services – also strong earlier in the week -- fell -0.5%.

Bond yields crept up by 3-6 points, with the two-year back at 4.0% again. Real estate nonetheless closed flat.

Bond yields moving up last week suggests traders are expecting an RBA rate rise next month, but on Wednesday we’ll see the June quarter CPI numbers which may have some influence on the decision.

That release will be critical downunder and that night the Fed makes its next rate decision.

Wall Street is looking ahead to a raft of Mega Tech results this week but as to how our market will respond is unclear, but then the -2.7% fall for technology on Friday, following weakness in New York for the likes to Tesla, Netflix and chip companies, suggests we may have to play sheep.

That said, Wall Street closed lower again on Friday night, commodity price moves were not substantial yet our futures were up 29 points on Saturday morning.