Defensive Healthcare In Focus

Australia | 10:34 AM

Girding their loins for an economic downturn, brokers are casting their eyes to healthcare companies spying a winning formula of defensive attributes with quality and growth prospects.

-Fundamentals considered solid for healthcare companies

-Sector proving a defensive growth option during downturns

-The trifecta: valuation, quality and earnings upside

-Wilsons believes healthcare sector looks cheap

-UBS also eyes up the healthcare sector

-Brokers have their say

By Sarah Mills

Brokers Eyeing Up Healthcare Sector

Several brokers are turning their gaze to the healthcare sector as inflation cools and the economy comes off the boil.

Healthcare is defensive and brokers expect defensive stocks will remain in favour as the risk of economic recession rises.

Yet, fundamentals underpinning the healthcare sector are only improving. Brokers believe the healthcare sector’s winning combination of defence and growth heading into the next few years will likely attract investor interest.

Baby boomers are still ageing; government spending on healthcare services and products continues to rise; as does demand for healthcare services and products. Companies that suffered during covid are also likely to enjoy a gradual recovery, post-covid tailwinds expected to continue for several years.

Medical innovation is also being encouraged as part of ESG imprimaturs and companies with strong innovation pipelines are likely to benefit.

This article focuses on defensive, well-established companies, as opposed to the high-risk innovation end of the market, although FNArena observes pockets of upward movement in minnows in the June half as some investors place their bets.

Wilsons Favours Healthcare Sector

Wilsons recently published a Portfolio Healthcheck of the healthcare sector and expects the sector will outperform the broader market over the next 12 months (having underperformed over the past year).

The broker appreciates the sector’s quality and structural-growth options, noting its defensive nature, secular earnings growth, quality and value.

The broker also observes the healthcare sector is relatively inexpensive to other defensive sectors such as consumer staples while offering "exceptional quality". Australian players are observed to be very profitable, with strong balance sheets and cash flow.

Wilsons notes in past downturns healthcare earnings have proved resilient relative to other sectors, driving outperformance over such periods.

The sector tends to offer quality management teams combined with global growth prospects.