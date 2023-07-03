Existential Risks In The Oil & Gas Sector

Commodities | 12:08 PM

New research highlights longer-term existential risks for ASX-listed Oil & Gas companies that need to determine the ‘right’ level of spend for the energy transition.

-Equity values are at risk in the ASX Oil & Gas sector

-M&A activity expected among the juniors

-Macquarie’s picks in the small-mid cap space

-Opportunities in the East Coast gas market

By Mark Woodruff

While the energy transition road may be paved with good intentions, it is also littered with land mines for companies in the Oil & Gas sector.

Brokers see many positive short-and medium-term pricing trends for the sector, yet Citi points out companies like Woodside Energy ((WDS)), Santos ((STO)) and Beach Energy ((BPT))) are all taking on technology and market risks to diversify revenue, and equity value may yet be destroyed.

Citi explains existential risks will become more pronounced courtesy of various stakeholders including lenders, equity investors, disillusioned current and future staff, as well as customers. Also, insurance may become unavailable for certain projects and regulatory risk could persist and become even greater.

The balancing act and desired outcome for ASX energy companies is to be seen to allocate an appropriately high amount of capital to the energy transition to avoid these existential risks from stakeholders, explains the broker.

As ASX-listed oil and gas companies are generally avoiding the pathway to becoming renewables developers, nascent technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) are being explored.

While this approach presents risks, the analysts prefer the adoption of these technologies as existing technical capabilities and cultures are better suited to green “molecules” such as hydrogen, ammonia and methanol compared to green “electrons”.

Those companies lacking the scale or corporate culture to transition should try to be acquired, according to Citi. As a result, consolidation amongst juniors and public-to-private M&A is expected to become a trend in the current decade.

Another alternative is to adopt a capital-light corporate structure and enter “harvest mode” by returning all free-cash-flow-to-equity to shareholders until the equity value of the business goes to zero. This approach is recommended by the broker for Beach Energy whose transition strategy leaves a lot to be desired.

New Energy defined

Relevant to the following discussion is Citi’s definition of “New Energy”, which is inclusive of both decarbonisation and diversification.

An example of decarbonisation for energy companies is the powering of grids by a meaningful share of renewables with the aim of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions towards net zero in a timely manner. While nobody yet has a firm grip on the right level of spend, the broker encourages companies to target net zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2040.

Diversification, explain the analysts, may include alternative fuels such as hydrogen and biodiesel, with the aim of creating new revenue streams not linked to oil/gas prices. Examples include revenue-generating carbon capture solutions like direct air capture (DAC), carbon capture and storage (CCS) or renewables projects like offshore wind.

Not only do energy companies need to direct the ‘right’ amount of capital to New Energy to avoid existential risks from stakeholders, but they also need to develop a range of capabilities, explains the broker. These skills will then allow a timely movement of capital to the most economic technology, while management also juggles capital allocation between capex and capital returns to shareholders.

Unfortunately for the industry, technology risk is not underwritten by subsidies, as the Australian government do not want to be seen as helping the industry, explains Citi, unlike the situation in the US.

Three ASX companies

Buy-rated Santos is currently cheap, in the broker’s view, and its emissions reductions (scope 1 & 2) are considered ambitious and commendable.

While the company’s diversification strategy and emissions reductions come with some technology and market risk, overall, the analysts believe Santos has the best strategy to balance transition risks and is already remunerating key management personnel accordingly.

On the other hand, Neutral-rated Woodside Energy is very reliant on hydrogen at scale to underpin its strategy. This approach takes on market risk such as whether customers support an economic outcome for hydrogen at scale. Alternatively, the technology may be relegated to local and niche applications, given large energy losses across the value chain, explains Citi.

Nonetheless, the company is exploring various other transition options such as concentrated solar and ammonia.

Woodside also has the advantage of a US listing, and should its US$5bn New Energy spend fails to materialise, existential risks from an equity capital perspective may be less intense than for Santos and Beach Energy. This is because US investors have a greater tolerance for oil & gas companies that are not actively positioning for the energy transition.

Citi highlights Beach Energy has no mature New Energy projects, apart from Moomba CCS, and the remuneration policy doesn’t appear to incentivise management to pursue them anyway. Regardless, the valuation is currently very cheap and Citi rates the company a Buy with a $1.65 target.

The global outlook for the Oil & Gas sector

Wilsons sees unparalleled tailwinds for the global Oil & Gas sector due to medium-term demand growth and supply constraints.

The broker holds this view largely based on oil demand in the four most populous developing nations, where growth potential is forecast to be multiples of their current consumption per capita.