In Brief: AI Winners, Travel, Property & Banks 

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: two ASX companies receiving an AI boost; chargebacks for travel firms; residentially exposed REITs & the banking environment in New Zealand.

-Two ASX-listed companies receiving a boost from AI

-Travel firms confronted by surging growth in chargebacks

-Further downside for residentially exposed REITs?

-The banking environment in New Zealand

By Mark Woodruff

Two ASX-listed companies receiving a boost from AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI are likely to increase hyperscaler and enterprise compute demands, which is positive for NextDC ((NXT)), while Megaport ((MP1)) would benefit via enterprises seeking cloud connectivity.

Barrenjoey initiates coverage on data centre owner and operator NextDC with an Overweight rating, and disruptive network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider Megaport is assigned a Neutral recommendation.

While NextDC is rated highly, the analysts suggest FY24 downgrade risk could result in investors achieving a cheaper entry point.

The broker explains NextDC’s data centres include more mature infrastructure-like assets with steadily growing earnings, as well as assets still requiring capital/capex that are either in ramp-up mode or are yet to be completed.

Enterprises use NextDC to co-locate storage and compute as well as for connectivity (e.g. to cloud service providers). Hyperscalers also sometimes prefer NextDC’s data centres over their own for reasons including land/power availability and customer proximity, explain the analysts.

In the case of Megaport, competition is with traditional telecommunications companies and the public internet for the provision of cloud connectivity to enterprises, on a more flexible, timely and potentially cheaper basis.

Industry feedback confirms Megaport has a strong product fit as well as a first mover and scale advantage, while Barrenjoey’s own research indicates favourable unit economics, an imminent inflection to positive free cash flow (FCF) and potential to achieve the rule of forty (Ro40) by FY26/27.

Ro40 is a high-level success indicator for software companies stipulating the combination of growth rate and profit margin should be more than 40% in order to prove viability.

Recently, sales momentum has been disrupted for Megaport, though if revenue re-accelerates Barrenjoey sees significant leverage post FCF breakeven. A 12-month target of $7.50 target is set, with upside to a valuation of $10 should management exceed the broker’s FCF/Ro40 forecasts.

Turning to NextDC, Barrenjoey points to strong historic data centre returns, and three long-term demand waves, co-location, cloud, and AI, which could support similar returns on ramping data centres.

While this company’s earnings multiple appears expensive, the metric overlooks built-but-not-yet contracted capacity, and other growth options such as land, as well as planned-but-unfunded capacity, explains the broker.

For a comparison to Barrenjoey’s $14.50 target price, FNArena's daily monitoring consists of six brokers which actively cover NextDC. They have an average target of $13.77, with five Buy recommendations and Ord Minnett’s Hold rating.

Six brokers also cover Megaport and have an average target of $9.22 compared to Barrenjoey’s $7.50. Again, five brokers are Buy-rated, apart from Macquarie’s Neutral recommendation.

Travel firms confronted by surging growth in chargebacks

Perceived difficulties in obtaining refunds and increasing traveler awareness of chargebacks has resulted in 71% of travel companies experiencing growth in chargebacks over recent years.

Travel payments company Outpayce, a subsidiary of Spanish-based Amadeus IT Group, notes disputes are surging at a rate of around 30% year-on-year, according to a global study of airlines and travel agents.

Chargebacks are when credit card holders dispute a transaction by raising a ‘chargeback’ via the bank that issued their card, which initiates a standard dispute process.

If the travel merchant is unable to provide evidence to contest the chargeback in a timely manner, the funds are automatically returned to the cardholder.

The ease of raising a chargeback through a mobile banking app has also contributed to recent recent popularity, explains Outpayce.

Moreover, travel firms are experiencing a lack of success when contesting claims, according to the research. Just a quarter see more than 60% of disputes awarded in their favour, while nearly half of the firms surveyed see less than 40% of the chargebacks they choose to challenge granted in their favour.

Travel firms are finding it hard to handle the volume of disputes, and solving the problem for airlines in particular has been a major focus for Outpayce over recent months.

Further downside for residentially exposed REITs?

Sales agents at detached home builders across Australia expecting near-term improvement in the sales environment are in the minority (10%), given uncertainty in the cash rate outlook and generally weak sentiment from buyers.

A survey of around 30 sales agents by Macquarie focused on enquiries at display homes, conversion rates, new sales volumes and prices, as well as pricing by land developers.

Responses were largely consistent with data from the Housing Industry Association (HIA) showing new home sales over the past three months have only marginally improved, following a sharp decline over the second half of 2022.