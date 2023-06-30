Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 30, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:28 AM

ANZ ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $23.71

Goldman Sachs rates ((ANZ)) as Upgrade to Buy from Neutral (1) -

Goldman Sachs believes the value of ANZ Bank's institutional business is underestimated. This is the bank's largest division representing around 33% of group revenue.

The 2016 plan to focus on returns has meant the division's client numbers have been reduced to a more profitable set of core customers while regional offices were consolidated.

Transaction banking revenue has also shifted towards higher-returning payments and cash management.

Given a more optimistic view around the sustainability of the improved institutional returns the broker upgrades to Buy from Neutral and raises the target to $27.38 from $26.17.

This report was published on June 28, 2023.

Target price is $27.38 Current Price is $23.71 Difference: $3.67

If ANZ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.49, suggesting upside of 11.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 162.00 cents and EPS of 239.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 240.9, implying annual growth of -3.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 162.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.8.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 162.00 cents and EPS of 217.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 227.2, implying annual growth of -5.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 163.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AZS AZURE MINERALS LIMITED

Mining - Overnight Price: $1.65

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AZS)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage of Azure Minerals with a Speculative Buy rating and $2.25 target. The company's Andover lithium project in Western Australia is surrounded by world-class infrastructure.

The broker observes the discovery of lithium at Andover is in its infancy but there is already significant scale potential. Coupled with the strategic location this bodes well for the business and Canaccord Genuity values the early-stage stock on an unfunded NAV basis.

This report was published on June 27, 2023.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $1.65 Difference: $0.6

If AZS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.27

Wilsons rates ((CAJ)) as Overweight (1) -

Capitol Health's latest trading update suggests to Wilsons labour costs and workforce constraints continue to restrict the bounce back in imaging volumes, weighing on margins.

Earnings (EBITDA) guidance was a -7% miss versus the broker's forecast and the implied H2 earnings margin is in the range of 18-19%, a decline from the 20.1% in H1.

Management noted some other cost pressures including temporary higher recruitment expenditure (onboarding of additional Radiologists) and increased clinic occupancy costs.

The broker expects downgrades to consensus forecasts for Capitol Health and its own forecasts are under review. Overweight. Target 35c.

This report was published on June 29, 2023.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.085

If CAJ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.34, suggesting upside of 26.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 1.20 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.9, implying annual growth of -13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 29.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.30 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.3, implying annual growth of 44.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.4.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CKF COLLINS FOODS LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $9.56

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CKF)) as Hold (3) -

Collins Foods posted FY23 EBITDA of $141.4m, ahead of Canaccord Genuity's estimates, underpinned by the second half performance in KFC Europe.

The broker observes price and marketing strategies have been "executed adeptly" and there is evidence of strong same-store sales momentum in FY24 to date, although cost pressures should still be "front-of-mind".

Management has guided to a broadly neutral margin environment for KFC Australia in FY24. The broker retains a Hold rating pending evidence of transaction growth for KFC Australia which is considered a requirement for any margin recovery going forward. Target is raised to $8.80 from $7.25.

This report was published on June 28, 2023.

Target price is $8.80 Current Price is $9.56 Difference: minus $0.76 (current price is over target).

If CKF meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.95, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 32.00 cents and EPS of 45.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.35%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.24. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 45.4, implying annual growth of 317.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 35.00 cents and EPS of 58.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 58.7, implying annual growth of 29.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((CKF)) as Neutral (3) -

FY23 EBITDA beat Jarden's estimates and the trading update was stronger as well. Significantly, KFC appears to have extended its value position across both Europe and Australia, with the broker noting sales surpassing those of peers and costs better controlled.

Management expects some margin pressure in FY24 before an improvement in FY25. Taco Bell losses are also set to ease in FY24 with the roll-out paused.

Jarden is becoming more confident in the stock although still considers there is some risk in FY24 as costs rise. Forecasts for EPS are upgraded by 4-10% for FY24-25. Neutral maintained. Target rises to $9.20 from $8.50.

This report was published on June 27, 2023.

Target price is $9.20 Current Price is $9.56 Difference: minus $0.36 (current price is over target).

If CKF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $9.95, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 40.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 45.4, implying annual growth of 317.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 49.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.43. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 58.7, implying annual growth of 29.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((CKF)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons found the FY23 result robust as it modestly exceeded forecasts amid stronger same-store sales growth and higher KFC Europe margins.

Confirmation of an acceleration in new store openings in KFC Europe should present an important catalyst to garner confidence in the long-term growth profile, the broker adds. No explicit guidance was provided.

Elevated inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to counteract what the broker observes is normally attractive and predictable margins. This is considered largely a timing issue. Overweight maintained. Target is reduced to $11.16 from $11.49.

This report was published on June 28, 2023.

Target price is $11.16 Current Price is $9.56 Difference: $1.6

If CKF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.95, suggesting upside of 4.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in May.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.00 cents and EPS of 41.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 45.4, implying annual growth of 317.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 27.00 cents and EPS of 56.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 58.7, implying annual growth of 29.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources