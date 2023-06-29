Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 29, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M ADH APM AX1 BGA BKL CCX CDP CIP CNI COF CQE CQR CWP DXC DXI ECF GDF GDI GOZ HDN HPG INA JLG LOV MTS (2) NPR NSR OBL QAL RGN TNE TPW TRS UNI WPR ZIP

MTS METCASH LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $3.73

Goldman Sachs rates ((MTS)) as Neutral (3) -

Metcash reported FY23 earnings that were slightly below Goldman Sachs estimates. When adding back Project Horizon costs underlying EBIT was slightly ahead of estimates.

Several indicators from guidance show challenges remain in FY24, including negative volumes in food and increased employee expenses.

On the positive side, hardware growth in the first seven weeks of FY24 was 20%, largely stemming from acquisitions as like-for-like sales were almost flat. Goldman Sachs retains a Neutral rating and raises the target to $3.70 from $3.50.

This report was published on June 27, 2023.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $3.73 Difference: minus $0.03 (current price is over target).

If MTS meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $4.10, suggesting upside of 9.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 19.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.09%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.5, implying annual growth of 13.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 20.00 cents and EPS of 29.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.9, implying annual growth of -2.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((MTS)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden highlights a solid FY23 result from Metcash, with all divisions ahead of expectations and the trading update stronger than anticipated.

While operating forecasts are unchanged the broker's estimate for underlying net profit is reduced because of materially higher interest costs.

The outlook appears mixed, as while food momentum and hardware are positive the cost of doing business is up and interest costs materially higher.

The stock is undemanding in terms of valuation and the broker retains an Overweight rating, with the target edging down to $4.30 from $4.40.

This report was published on June 26, 2023.

Target price is $4.30 Current Price is $3.73 Difference: $0.57

If MTS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.10, suggesting upside of 9.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 32.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.5, implying annual growth of 13.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 33.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.9, implying annual growth of -2.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

NPR NEWMARK PROPERTY REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $1.27

Moelis rates ((NPR)) as Buy (1) -

Bond markets now imply an RBA cash rate of 4.6% by December, up from 4.1%, observes Moelis, before gradually declining to 4.2% by November 2024.

Given the rising interest rate environment, the broker weighs the impact upon small-and mid-cap real estate exposures under its research coverage. On average, FY24 and FY25 earnings per unit (EPU) fall by -2.0% and -2.4%, respectively.

In general terms, the analysts note the REITs most impacted by higher interest rates have some of the following characteristics: higher gearing, less hedging, lower cap rates and fixed rental increases. Landlords lacking bargaining power with tenants may also suffer from not passing on inflation.

The broker retains its Buy rating for Newmark Property REIT and lowers its target to $1.60 from $1.68.

This report was published on June 26, 2023.

Target price is $1.60 Current Price is $1.27 Difference: $0.325

If NPR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 9.00 cents and EPS of 7.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.06%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.56.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 7.70 cents and EPS of 7.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.04%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.35.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources