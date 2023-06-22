The Short Report – 22 Jun 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:40 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 15, 2023.

Last week saw the ASX200 begin to rally out of RBA rate hike blues before turning parabolic earlier this week, mostly led by Wall Street.

If the table below is anything to go by, there was a good deal of short-covering behind the rally. However, I do get suspicious when I see that many changes in short positions, almost all of them reductions. It does rather hint of ASIC data problems, which will be confirmed or otherwise in next weeks table.

For now well take them as read.

Flight Centre ((FLT)) has been atop the table since covid hit in 2020 but last week dropped to 10.3% shorted from 11.6% -- its lowest short position in that time. The stock has rallied steadily all through this year, although yesterday dropped sharply on a disappointing failure to upgrade guidance.

Megaport ((MP1)) has had a very solid May-June, recovering all its losses from early in the year, and last week its shorts fell to 6.0% from 8.5%.

By contrast, Zip Co ((ZIP)) has failed to gain any traction this year after losing about -96% of its value over 2021-22. Last week Zip Co fell off the 5%-plus shorted table from 6.5%.

As suggested, we will nevertheless take all these moves with a grain of salt until next week confirms there was no data blip.

A stock to watch in next weeks Report nonetheless will be 8.2% shorted Lake Resources ((LKE)). See below.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.3