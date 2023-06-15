The Short Report – 15 Jun 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:28 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending June 8, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 shot up through 7200 on the US debt ceiling deal, and then shot right back down again on the RBA rate hike.

As can be seen in the table below, short traders were very quiet last week. Indeed, it’s the greatest lack of short position movement I’ve seen in some time.

I noted is last week’s Report that IDP Education ((IEL)) shorts had jumped up to 7.5% from 5.4% after the stock fell -16% on the day Canada had opened up competition to IDP competitors. While brokers acknowledged a pending loss of market share, they were more circumspect about the outlook, highlighting IDP’s global position and leading IELTS product.

That didn’t sway the shorters, who took positions up to 8.0% last week.

I had also noted that uranium names Boss Energy ((BOE)) and Deep Yellow ((DYL)) had appeared at the bottom of the table – the latter being sold down on news the Namibian government was looking to take stakes in foreign mining projects in the country. The government subsequently clarified that only new projects would be impacted.

Both Boss Energy and Deep Yellow fell out of the table last week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+



FLT 11.6