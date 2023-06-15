CSL Disappoints But Brokers Retain The Faith

Australia | 1:05 PM

CSL’s trading and guidance fell -12% short of consensus forecasts but most brokers hold the faith.



-Foreign exchange movements take a toll

-Behring GM post-covid recovery postponed

-Inflation bogs things down

-Brokers retain the faith

By Sarah Mills

CSL ((CSL)) has advised investors to expects a -US$240m to -US$250m foreign exchange impost – up from the -US$175m forecast at the company’s half-year result – due mainly to a strengthening euro.

British pound, Swiss franc, Chinese renminbi and Aussie rates against the US dollar rates were also unfavourable, a situation compounded by strong US inflation, and timing mismatches.

The company’s trading update, issued after the company completed its budget, cut net profit after tax and amortisation guidance to -12% below consensus forecasts.

CSL forecast forecast would grow between 13% and 18% to $4.3bn and $4.4bn, compared with consensus estimates of $5.2bn.

Apart from the FX blow, the company postponed expectations of a recovery in its Behring business gross margin by up to two years (FY26-FY28, compared with FY26 previously).

Management also pointed to strong US inflation and labour costs, noting donor fees had risen and were unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels after peaking nine months ago. The company expects costs per litre will continue to improve.

The rollout of plasma-collections facilities was also slower than forecast.

The share price fell about -6.9% on Wednesday in response to trade and continued to slide in early trade on Thursday.

Overall, the market appears to observe the cuts as a mere hiccup in the company’s long-term growth path.

Brokers Retain The Faith

The average target price in FNArena’s broker coverage universe fell -2.4% to $331.16 from $339.20 in response to the news. But brokers were unanimously supportive of the company, observing that forex impacts can easily march in the opposite direction.

Instead, they focus on the core issues of inflation and plasma collections, where cuts to Behring's margin forecasts emerged as the main issue.