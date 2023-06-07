Rudi’s View: Bull, Bear & Bubble; AI Is The New Kingmaker

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 9:59 AM

In This Week's Weekly Insights:



-Bull, Bear & Bubble; AI Is The New Kingmaker

-No Weekly Insights Next Week

-Undiscovered Jewel - FNArena Windows



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Bull, Bear & Bubble; AI Is The New Kingmaker



Is it a bull market? A bear? A transition between the two? What's with the bubble in Megatech and AI companies?



Whatever the definitions used, a market that is as polarised as today's breeds confusion among investors and market commentators.



Maybe the safest observation to make is that some parts of the markets are enjoying a positive environment whereas many others are not.



The easiest distinction between the two opposites aligns with the US bond market's signal that economic recession in the world's largest economy remains on the horizon. This explains why companies believed to be less vulnerable to significant loss in economic momentum are currently the beez neez for cautious investors.



Cheap valuations are only as cheap as determined by the next downgrade in profit forecasts. Economic recessions are virtually never genuinely priced in before they actually occur, because we have no idea about the how deep and how long. Which is why cautious investor behaviour is creating different momentum characteristics for distinctive parts of the market.



But wait, there's (a lot) more.



2023 has also alerted the world to the development of artificial intelligence. Let there be no misunderstanding: this is a seminal turning point with 'AI' poised to shape the future in the same manner as once occurred with the personal computer, the Internet, and smart phones.



Now that we've gained that insight, as a global population, it should be no surprise the hottest investment options on earth are all directly connected to the new future that is awaiting us all.



Nvidia shares in the US are up some 177% year-to-date. Crazy right? This is what happens at this early stage of unbridled excitement. On the ASX, shares in data centres operator NextDC ((NXT)) are but a whisker away from setting a new all-time high. Eight months ago investors would find it near impossible to find any takers even if they offered their shares for free.



Go figure.



Even more gobsmacking is the fact shares in Appen ((APX)) are now trading well above the pricing pre-profit warning and pre-capital raising. It's futile trying to put too much intelligence into what is essentially human sentiment feeding into share market momentum.



Play along as you like, or, if you're more like me, enjoy the fact that NextDC and that other beneficiary, Telstra ((TLS)), happen to be in our portfolio for non-related reasons. Both were poised for good things anyway. That part certainly hasn't changed.



It's equally important for investors to understand what we are seeing in markets today is but the initial phase in what will plausibly turn into the most defining technological breakthrough for the rest of this decade, at least.



AI is set to change the world, just like the three above mentioned precedents did, in ways that are too much to fully comprehend today.





Macro Cycles In Productivity



Taking a macro view, economic productivity seems to move through cycles and the past two decades have seen general productivity slow down to a virtual halt - the world around.



For example: the quarterly growth rate in labour productivity in the US has averaged 0.3% since 2005 - half the rate of the average for the 1947-2004 period, according to a recent update on this matter by Morgan Stanley.



History suggests at the end of every productivity cycle there's innovation or new technology that brings about a new boost. Morgan Stanley equally blames the GFC for the post-2004 slowdown as businesses with weak balance sheets and higher exposure to financial shocks invested less in innovation.



The boost provided by the adoption of the Internet only lasted so long, hence global productivity started to deteriorate after 2004, and has remained on a sliding slope since.