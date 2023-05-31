Healthcare Meets Technology: A New Age

Feature Stories | 11:52 AM

AI has its supporters and its critics, but one area in which AI can be a force for good is healthcare.

-UBS looks for under-appreciated upside for healthcare

-Citi sees population growth driving pathology

-Morgan Stanley heralds a new age of beneficial AI for the sector

By Greg Peel

Healthcare has long been considered a defensive sector in any stock market on the basis that whatever the economic climate, people will still get sick. Over the course of a year, the ASX200 healthcare sector has risen 10%, while the ASX200 index is as good as flat.

It has not been a smooth ride nevertheless. Defensive as they may be, healthcare stocks still get roped in with all others at times of macro turmoil, when “sell everything” is the mantra. The most recent example is the period of early February to mid-March, when global stock markets tumbled first on central bank hawkishness, before being exacerbated by the US regional bank crisis.

Over that period, the ASX200 healthcare sector fell -8%.

Over the course of one year the global economic climate has been dominated by a lingering covid hangover, a war, and most notably, by surging central bank interest rates, inducing widespread talk of recession in the US, Europe, and maybe even Australia. While people do still tend to get sick in recessions, there are the more discretionary, or elective areas of healthcare that will suffer in tough economic times.

For Australian healthcare stocks, the other issue is that of currency. The large cap stocks in the sector earn the bulk of their revenues offshore, particularly in the US. Hence, the Aussie dollar exchange rate is more critical than for domestic-based corporates.

Thanks to a more aggressive Federal Reserve (current cash rate 5.00%) compared to the RBA (3.85%), and a lack of post-lockdown economic rebound from China, over the past year the Aussie has fallen -9% to the low end of the historical range.

Then as in the case of any listed stock, there is the matter of valuation. If too many investors decide healthcare is the best place to hide in an economic downturn, stock valuations risk being overblown.

Which underpins a recent initiation of coverage of the healthcare sector by UBS, and specifically the larger stocks therein. UBS’s title for its sector-wide overview is “Buy under-appreciated earnings upgrade risk”.

Dissecting the Sector

Fundamentals for Australian healthcare look generally strong, UBS attests. Average earnings per share growth for those stocks under the broker's coverage look set to outstrip the ASX by 10% in FY24 (12% versus 2%).

The broker “leans” towards growth over value given the revenue-driven nature of global healthcare, but not at any price, favouring stocks for which consensus looks too bearish near term, particularly at sales level.