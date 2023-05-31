Rudi’s View: A Lesson In Quality, And Investing

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

As investors, we all like to snap up a cheap bargain. But the truth is, cheaply priced stocks tend to provide short-term, temporary pleasures, mostly, while a genuine quality gem is the gift that keeps on giving, and giving, and giving.



Investors need not look any further to find evidence of that statement than last week's interim financial report release by IT services provider TechnologyOne ((TNE)).



While the numbers and metrics were once again of the superb kind, building forth on a remarkable track record and legacy spanning close to two decades and counting, most analysts and market observers would not describe the shares as "cheaply priced".



Trading on a forward multiple of 48x times market consensus forecast for FY24 EPS (54x for FY23), it should be no surprise there is to FNArena's knowledge only one Buy rating left, from a mesmerised Wilsons, alongside an upgraded price target/valuation of $18.12.



Most targets and valuations congregate around $15-$16 while the share price since the H1 release has risen from $15.50 to $16.44 on Monday. Management at the company has stuck with its guidance for EPS growth between 10-15% but just about everyone, including management itself, believes this will prove conservative when final FY23 numbers will be released later in the year.



Already speculation is growing over how much sooner the longer-term target of achieving $500m in annual recurring revenue -still set for FY26- will be achieved. And by how much can the ARR number exceed the target by then?

Some believe $700m by FY26 is not impossible, which implies there's more upside in the share price, irrespective of today's metrics and share price gains already booked.



Herein lays the first major challenge when dealing with a perennially outperformer such as is TechOne: what kind of "valuation" is appropriate?



True Quality 'Values' Differently



If you're a religious disciple of Benjamin Graham's The Intelligent Investor, shares in TechnologyOne have probably never been on your radar.



Sure, they must have been "cheap" at some stage, the years immediately following the Nasdaq meltdown in March 2000 come to mind, but it's only fair to say the company back then was nowhere near the Quality offering we are discussing today.



Having said all of that, the returns for shareholders have been nothing short of exceptional over the past twenty years. Let's ignore for the time being that shares could have been snapped up as low as 7c a piece during the post-2000 bear market.



By early 2008, shares were trading above $1. Five years on, they reached $1.50. Five years after that, we're in 2018 now, the shares approached $5. One year ago, on the 31st of May 2022, the shares closed at $10.50. On Monday, as I write these sentences, shares are creeping up further towards $17.



With the assistance of Harry Hindsight, there's one conclusion that stands above any form of debate: when shares in TechnologyOne sell off, you buy. Preferably, you buy a lot.



If last week's interim report revealed one thing it is that this long-term growth story is still nowhere near ending. If anything, both analysts and investors laud the underlying acceleration that is taking place through customers migrating towards the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.



SaaS literally creates a win-win for both sides of the ledger. For customers, migrating to the cloud brings increased flexibility and significantly lower costs (reportedly up to -30%), while for TechnologyOne those same benefits accrue into rising margins. Current forecasts are for a gradual increase towards a profit margin of 35%-36% from 30% a few years ago.



Contracts typically allow for price rises in line with inflation which, this time around, is providing an extra-kicker for growth. Equally typical for a rare Quality corporate wealth generator, management at the firm is using this year's additional windfall to spend more on R&D and new product development.



Plenty of companies would be discussing a higher dividend, or a share buyback, or both, but genuine Quality thinks longer term, and realises tomorrow's growth is built on the seeds planted today.



Back in 2008, TechOne's offering consisted of 11 products. Today, the product suite tally stands at 16, with over 400 modules.





How To Be 'Special'



Officially, TechOne is but an IT services provider, conveniently lobbed in the same Software & Services basket with dozens of other ASX-listed "peers". In practice, the company delivers mission-critical products and services, often specifically taylored for corporate clients in targeted sectors of financial services, utilities, government, education, and health.



Clients have proven extremely sticky with annual churn remaining below 1% throughout most of the past two decades. Recently, the percentage of client losses has increased with management indicating it'll probably end up around 1.60% for the running financial year as smaller businesses shy away from migrating to the cloud while clients of UK acquisition Scientia are proving less loyal.



It goes without saying, most management teams at other ASX-listed companies would sacrifice their left arm to be able to operate from such a luxurious position.