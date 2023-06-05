Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 05, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Jun 05 2023

CGF CHALLENGER LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $6.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((CGF)) as Neutral (3) -

Challenger slightly upgradedguidance, above the mid point of the range, at its investor briefing,with the capital position also above the midpoint of the target range.

Life growth opportunities were flagged while Goldman Sachs notes allocation of life assets could be changed into FY24, as the company envisages value in fixed income as opposed to property. Value was also cited in asset-backed finance and unlisted equity.

The broker retains a Neutral rating with a $6.42 target believing Challenger faces a favourable sales environment for higher margin retail annuities resulting in improved product value from higher yields.

This report was published on May 31, 2023.

Target price is $6.42 Current Price is $6.25 Difference: $0.17

If CGF meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.99, suggesting upside of 11.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 51.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.3, implying annual growth of 15.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 27.00 cents and EPS of 57.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.32%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 26.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

Jarden rates ((CGF)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden assesses the update from Challenger regarding the strategic steps it is taking should mean the life division tilts towards longer-dated and higher margin business.

While potential success is difficult togauge, the broker believes the risksare skewed to the upside both in terms of life bookgrowth and spread margins.

The broker expects the mix will shift away from short-duration institutional annuities andmaturity rates in FYY24 should improve. Overweightrating and $7.20 target maintained.

This report was published on May 31, 2023.

Target price is $7.20 Current Price is $6.25 Difference: $0.95

If CGF meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.99, suggesting upside of 11.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.50 cents and EPS of 46.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 43.3, implying annual growth of 15.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 25.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 26.90 cents and EPS of 52.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.84. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 54.6, implying annual growth of 26.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 28.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

HAS HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $1.61

Canaccord Genuity rates ((HAS)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Hastings Technology Metals has a new two-stage development strategy for Yangibana. Canaccord Genuity can understand the benefits of a staged development plan which will accelerate the speed to market and reduce execution risk of the stage 1 build.

Still, there is a funding gap which the company expects to be finalised by September. The Speculative Buy rating is unchanged. Target is reduced to $3.25 from $4.50.

This report was published on May 31, 2023.

Target price is $3.25 Current Price is $1.61 Difference: $1.64

If HAS meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 102% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 20.13.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 161.00.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

LLL LEO LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.88

Jarden rates ((LLL)) as Buy (1) -

Leo Lithium a secured $106m in new funding from GanfengLithium, is joint venture partner for the Goulaminaproject in Mali. Jarden believes this is enough to progress the project.

The placement also dilutes the Firefinch ((FFX)) stake to 15.9%, with the broker noting the administration process for Firefinch is still underway and thestake could offerthe opportunity to influence the strategic direction of Leo Lithium.

Buy rating retained. Target increases to $1.33 from $1.22.

This report was published on May 29, 2023.

Target price is $1.33 Current Price is $0.88 Difference: $0.455

If LLL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 52% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 145.83.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

