In Brief: Banks, Beef, Housing Construction & The US Economy

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Technology for banks; lower beef prices; the next housing construction boom; housing developers & the US debt ceiling.

-Which Australian bank is gaining a technology advantage?

-Lower Australian beef prices and competition from Argentina

-Beneficiaries of the next housing construction boom

-Record construction sector insolvencies weigh on developers

-Impacts from debt ceiling legislation on the US economy

By Mark Woodruff

Which Australian bank is gaining a technology advantage?

The global structural shift towards 'digitisation' in banking has accelerated since the onset of the covid pandemic and is being enhanced by greater use of artificial intelligence.

Hence, digital capability and the 'everyday banking experience' for customers will be critical to a sustainable competitive advantage for Australian banks, according to Morgan Stanley, and will require ongoing investment in technology and talent.

The way in which technology is being adopted by customers should significantly impact the service proposition delivered by Australian banks, suggests the broker, and result in material cost efficiencies and risk mitigation via enhanced cyber security.

The capability of banking apps is considered the key to delivering these benefits.

Over time, the app has become far more sophisticated to the point where it is now the portal for the ‘digital ecosystem’, which offers additional and adjacent products and services to the customers.

The early banking apps were still shop fronts but were easier for customers to visit than bank branches, explains the broker. Now, apps are more like platforms, with customer visits more frequent and for longer periods of time.

According to the Morgan Stanley App Scorecard, which assesses the core and secondary capabilities of 14 different banking apps in Australia, CommBank ((CBA)) is leading the field in 2023, due to its budgeting, as well as its lifestyle and loyalty features.

Interestingly, the analysts point out CBA appears well ahead of the other major banks in its current use of AI, as well as its appetite for further development.

CBA’s ongoing technology diffusion leadership (it also led in 2019 and 2021) suggests to the broker potential for better-than-peer margin and revenue outcomes, though an Underweight rating is maintained on the bank’s cost growth outlook.

One of the main advantages of AI is the automation of decision-making processes, which can be used to improve existing products or launch new products.

A good example of the latter, observe the analysts, is the development of end-to-end digital mortgages, which is now a far more pleasant customer experience compared to the physical mortgage process.

Another advantage of AI is better recognition and reward for customer loyalty to a particular product or service.

Returning to Morgan Stanley’s Scorecard, Westpac ((WBC)) is now coming second, having narrowed the gap on CBA, particularly in the areas of payments and security.

National Australia Bank ((NAB)) has slipped to sixth, due to relatively weak scores in savings, budgeting, and lending.

The performance of ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) has improved overall, but the original ANZ app is ranked seventh and the recently launched ANZ Plus ranked only tenth.

Lower cattle prices lower and increasing export competition from Argentina

Increased cattle numbers in Australia are leading to higher slaughter volumes and lower cattle prices for the local beef sector, according to Radobank.

Many rural areas across Australia are close to normal breeding numbers, notes the bank, and there is now less urgency by cattle producers to buy young and replacement stock.

In mid-May, the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI), a seven-day rolling average of young cattle prices, was down -43% on the previous corresponding period.

Australia could also be facing increased competition due to greater exports originating from Argentina. The country remains one of the largest producers, consumers and exporters of beef in the world.

Radobank explains Argentina has become more competitive on world markets following its currency devaluation, and there has been increased demand from China, which accounted for 77.6% of the country’s exports in 2022.

In addition, Argentinian beef consumption has been slowly declining over the last 30 years and reached its lowest level in 2022, which the bank mostly attributes to the cost of beef, which has risen by more than 35% (in US dollar terms) since January 2019.

Beneficiaries of the next housing construction boom

Current consensus thinking is to be underweight housing cyclicals on the Australian share market, yet Jarden is already reviewing opportunities and beneficiaries of the next housing construction boom.

The next 12-18 months will be challenging for the housing/construction sector, especially as the broker forecasts higher-for-longer interest rates and ongoing downside risks to the current house price recovery.

More positively, interest rate cuts in late 2024 are expected to kickstart a construction boom which could rival the 2015-2018 cycle.

Prior to any upturn, Jarden sees near-term downside risk to earnings, particularly for Building Materials and Retailers, as weak demand and elevated costs put downward pressure on margins. Residential REITs should also be negatively impacted via lower settlements.

The seeds for the turnaround should come from surging migration levels, suggests the broker, and a more supportive regulatory environment for build-to-rent, via withholding tax and depreciation changes in the FY24 budget.

Moreover, Jarden anticipates increasing pressure from both State and Federal governments to streamline development and unlock more housing supply.

The above three turnaround factors will need to be supplemented by an improvement in affordability driven by a combination of lower interest rates and construction costs, stress the analysts.

From among Jarden’s research coverage, stocks with the greatest leverage to a new housing construction boom are: Beacon Lighting ((BLX)), CSR ((CSR)), Metcash ((MTS)), Stockland ((SGP)) and Wesfarmers ((WES)).

If rate cuts and prices drive a broader pick-up in volumes and activity, the broker sees greatest leverage via Harvey Norman ((HVN)), JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), Nick Scali ((NCK)), Pexa Group ((PXA)) and REA Group ((REA)).

While the Australian housing cycle is positive for Fletcher Building ((FBU)), only circa 20% of its earnings are exposed to Australia with the remainder relating to New Zealand, point out the analysts. It’s thought the housing cycle in New Zealand is lagging Australia by six-to-nine months, with more downside expected.

Jarden also reminds investors global exposures to BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), James Hardie ((JHX)) and Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) limit upside leverage to a renewed Australian housing construction cycle, while a higher share of non-residential construction reduces the leverage of both Adbri ((ABC)) and Boral ((BLD)).

Record construction sector insolvencies weigh on developers

Given the size and scale of ongoing failures in the construction sector, where insolvencies have risen to record levels, Jarden questions whether collateral damage may spread toward developers.