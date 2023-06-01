Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 01, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:26 AM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

AKE ALQ BMT CSL CTM DRE FPH FSF IEL INA IPD (2) LIC LLL SHV TWE

AKE ALLKEM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $14.85

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AKE)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity takes a look at the Allkem-Livent merger prospects more closely noting the combination of operating assets and development projects would mean the merged entity's capacity increases to 270,000t by 2030 from 86,000t in 2023.

Still, Livent could be getting the better end of the deal as on current terms the merger would be dilutive to Allkem on a resource multiple and largely neutral on production multiples.

Given the relatively low implied premium, the broker does not discount the possibility of a competitive bid, which could likely be driven by the high-quality Allkem resource base.

The broker currently retains a Buy rating and $19.50 target.

This report was published on May 30, 2023.

Target price is $19.50 Current Price is $14.85 Difference: $4.65

If AKE meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 31% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.93, suggesting upside of 14.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY23 EPS of 156.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.46. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.9, implying annual growth of 22.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.1.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 210.18 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.5, implying annual growth of 29.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $11.55

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALQ)) as Buy (1) -

FY23 results for ALS Ltd were in line with forecasts by Goldman Sachs. A positive result for the Environmental sub-segment within Life Sciences was overshadowed by underperformance in the Food and Pharma sub-segments, explains the analyst.

Around 70% of the Life Sciences business is the Environmental sub-segment, notes the broker, which experienced revenue and margin growth half-on-half.

Goldman believes management can achieve around 90% of its targeted revenue of $3.3bn by FY27.

The broker's target price falls to $14.20 from $14.60 after allowing for improved Commodities revenue and after incorporating margin headwinds in Food and Pharma. Buy.

This report was published on May 30, 2023.

Target price is $14.20 Current Price is $11.55 Difference: $2.65

If ALQ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.96, suggesting upside of 3.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 42.00 cents and EPS of 69.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.64%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.74. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.1, implying annual growth of 12.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 44.00 cents and EPS of 73.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.82. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 68.5, implying annual growth of 5.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 41.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BMT BEAMTREE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.27

Petra Capital rates ((BMT)) as Buy (1) -

Medtech company Beamtree Holdings has completed a $5m institutional placement at 25c/share to help increase operations in North America, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Abbott Laboratories will launch RippleDown into the US and APAC region in FY24 and some of the funds will also support expenses where Beamtree and Abbott are co-selling large deals.

Beamtree is targeting up to 100 contracts by FY26 from the collaboration, observes the analyst, with a minimum annualised value of US$120k per contract.

Management have retained its target of $60m in recurring revenue by FY26.The target rises to 70c from 66c. Buy.

This report was published on May 31, 2023.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.27 Difference: $0.435

If BMT meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 164% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.04.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CSL CSL LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $306.39

Jarden rates ((CSL)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden upgrades its target price for CSL to $347.18 from $334.55, expecting a strong performance from the company's Seqirus flu vaccine, after discussions with a large US influenza vaccine distributor.

The distributor observes Seqirus, which represents 16% of group gross profit, appears to be gaining market share at the expense of GSK and Sanofi, thanks to its exclusive eligibility for a preferential reimbursement code.

EPS forecasts rise 2.4% in FY24 accordingly, to reflect a 9.6% upgrade to Seqirus' gross profit forecast.

Overweight rating retained.

This report was published on May 25, 2023.

Target price is $347.18 Current Price is $306.39 Difference: $40.79

If CSL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $335.99, suggesting upside of 9.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 322.82 cents and EPS of 718.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 42.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 854.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 389.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.9.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 340.59 cents and EPS of 1034.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1090.2, implying annual growth of 27.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 489.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.1.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources